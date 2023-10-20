FC 24: Trailblazers Interceptor Evolutions Guide

The start of FC 24 has been nothing short of amazing, with content flying onto our screens daily, with two new Evolutions dropping!

We have tons of Ultimate Team content for you to get stuck into, including guides to the Pacey Winger, and Bruiser Wingback Evolutions, as well as the cheapest solutions to completing the Trailblazers Trapp SBC, and the Bundesliga POTM Guirassy SBC, so be sure to check those out! We also have all the latest TOTW 5 and Trailblazers Team 2 news!

Talking of Trailblazers, EA has dropped two more Evolutions into FC 24 Ultimate Team, as part of their Trailblazers promo. This new feature has been a huge hit with fans, and this guide will help you complete the Trailblazer Interceptor Evolution, so let's get stuck right in!

Trailblazers Interceptor Evolutions Guide

Evolutions have been one of the best features ever added to FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has just dropped two more into the game for players to evolve an average card into an unplayable one.

The Trailblazers Interceptor is the most costly of the two new EVOs, with a price of 75k coins, however, we believe it is very much worth the money, as you turn your average CDM into one of the best in the game with this Evolution.

Let's take a look at how to complete the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolutions!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CDM in the game will fit in this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here's the requirements you need for Trailblazers Interceptor:

Overall: Max. 78

Pace: Max. 78

Dribbling: Max. 78

Defending: Max. 75

Physical: Max. 80

Position: CDM

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 5 Trailblazer Interceptor Requirements

Best Players for Trailblazers Interceptor Evolutions

Now that you know the requirements for the players you can put into the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolutions, let's take a look at the best players you can put in, who will transform your midfield with their newfound abilities. We have highlighted four players that you can use in this Evolution:

Nicolas Dominguez (Nott'm Forest - 77 OVR)

Nottingham Forest midfielder Nicolas Dominguez is the perfect player to use for this Evolution. The Argentine CDM has solid stats across the board, with his pace, passing, dribbling, defending, and physical, all above 70. Evolve this player and he goes to an 85-rated, with 80+ stats in pace, dribbling, defending, and physical. And with the Interceptor PlayStyles+, Dominguez will be unstoppable.

Nicolo Rovella (Latium/Lazio - 77 OVR)

Italian CDM Rovella has incredible Serie A links with his nationality and team. With Sandro Tonali now at Newcastle, Rovella could be his replacement following the Trailblazers Interceptor Evolution and would be a solid CDM for any Ultimate Team squad. Why not try a hybrid with EVO Rovella and Tonali in the midfield?

Conor Gallagher (Chelsea - 78 OVR)

Conor Gallagher would be a fantastic addition to this Evolution, with insane chemistry links, and a solid well-rounded card, this will be popular with many players in Ultimate Team. Chelsea has some fantastic players in UT, with Raheem Sterling featuring in TOTW 4, he would give a perfect link to Gallagher. The midfielder would upgrade to 86-rated following this Evolution.

Anton Stach (Hoffenheim - 75 OVR)

Anton Stach has gone under the radar with the Trailblazer Interceptor Evolutions, despite evolving into an insane player. Stach would have 77 pace, 78 passing, and dribbling, 84 defending, and a huge 86 physical. The German international would fit great with other Bundesliga players and be a beast in the midfield.

How to complete Trailblazer Interceptor Evolutions

Now that you have decided on which player you will use in this EVO, you can begin to complete the challenges that will upgrade your player. This Evolution does cost 75k coins, which is the most expensive yet, however, the upgraded player will become a problem in CDM for your team!

Here's how to complete the Trailblazer Interceptor Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 3 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +5

Defensive Work Rate: High

Reactions: +10

Dribbling: +6

Ball Control: +6

click to enlarge + 5 Trailblazer Interceptor Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +4

Composure: +6

Standing Tackle: +8

Interceptions: +8

click to enlarge + 5 Trailblazer Interceptor Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Physical: +7

Heading Accuracy: +8

Defensive Awareness: +8

Sliding Tackle: +8

Interceptions: +8

click to enlarge + 5 Trailblazer Interceptor Level 3

Level 4 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Assist 7 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 4 Rewards:

Balance: +12

Agility: +12

PlayStyle+: Intercept

click to enlarge + 5 Trailblazer Interceptor Level 4

There we have it, there's a complete guide on how to complete the Trailblazer Interceptor Evolutions, and which players are ideal for this version. Which player will you use in this EVO?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.