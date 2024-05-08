FC 24 How to earn 3000 XP in Ultimate Team

FC 24 has seen its fair share of ups and downs within its cycle, with fans recently experiencing issues with the servers, however, EA was quick to amend things in Ultimate Team and has even thrown in some compensation for all players, who can now earn 3000 XP and a pack in just one match!

With Team of the Season residing in packs right now, along with Season 6 of Ultimate Team giving fantastic rewards, fans now have more chance of adding a Bundesliga TOTS player to their team with this new incentive.

We will show you how to earn XP and a new pack in Ultimate Team, so let's check it out!

How to Earn 3000 XP in FC 24 Ultimate Team

Server issues in recent days have seen FC 24 players grow frustrated as they pursue a new blue card for their team, however, EA has fixed their mistakes, and players can now earn 3000 XP and a Prime Gold Players Pack by simply playing a match in ANY game mode in Ultimate Team!

This Bonus Objective has been placed into Ultimate Team for seven days, which is more than enough time for players to play a single match in any game mode.

Bonus Objective

Once that is complete, you will go up three levels in the Season Progress, which could move you closer to redeeming the incredible-looking TOTS Moments Kobbie Mainoo card, which has some great stats and a 92 rating!

The Prime Gold Players Pack could also include some fantastic players from the current TOTS squads that are in packs right now, including the Bundesliga, GPFBL (Frauen-Bundesliga), and Mixed Leagues Team of the Season players.

Will you be completing this simple objective in Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

