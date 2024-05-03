FC 24 Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS Out Now Starring 97-Rated Card

Just like that, the second lot of TOTS squads have arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with EA releasing plenty of new content alongside them.

Replacing the Premier League and WSL Team of the Season are the Bundesliga and GPFBL, also known as the Frauen-Bundesliga, which is the Women's top-flight division in Germany.

In this article, we'll cover all of the key details surrounding the Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS, including its featured players and their official stats, so let's get started!

FC 24 Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS Out Now

The Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season is available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team after going live on Friday, May 3 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Joining the Bundesliga TOTS, Frauen-Bundesliga becomes the second-ever Women's Team of the Season squad to drop in the game following the WSL last week, as EA continues to reward the best-performing players across football's biggest leagues with significantly upgraded cards.

FC 24 TOTS

As we've seen during the Team of the Season promo so far, EA will release more TOTS Frauen-Bundesliga players via SBCs and Objectives over the next seven days, in addition to those out now in packs.

Without further ado, let's find out who has been included in the Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season!

Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS Players

In total, there are 11 players included in the Frauen-Bundesliga Team of the Season, three of which feature as Player Moments. Outfielders possess three PlayStyles+ on their cards, just like all other TOTS items.

Stars from Bayern Munich and VfL Wolfsburg dominate the team, but SGS Essen, Eintracht Frankfurt, and TSG Hoffenheim are also represented by some deserved inclusions.

Below, we have listed all of the Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS players in OVR order, starting with the highest rated and ending with the lowest.

Note: The three players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name.

Player Club Position OVR Alexandra Popp VfL Wolfsburg ST 97 Lena Oberdorf* Bayern Munich CDM 96 Lea Schuller Bayern Munich ST 95 Katharina Naschenweng Bayern Munich LB 94 Georgia Stanway Bayern Munich CDM 94 Ewa Pajor VfL Wolfsburg ST 93 Glodis Perla Viggosdottir Bayern Munich CB 93 Natasha Kowalski SGS Essen CAM 92 Barbara Dunst* Eintracht Frankfurt CM 92 Paulina Krumbiegel* TSG Hoffenheim RB 91 Showing 1-10 of 11 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS

Who would you like to pack from the Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS? Let us know in the comments below!

WSL TOTS | Premier League TOTS | FC 24 Coming Soon as Free PlayStation Plus Game | How to Complete End of an Era Houghton SBC | FC 24 Kenilworth Road blunder causes uproar | How to Complete TOTS Martin Odegaard SBC