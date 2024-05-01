FC 24 Title Update 14 Excludes Kenilworth Road Fix

It's no secret that FC 24 has endured some rough times since its launch in September last year, but for the most part, EA's continued effort to fix some of the game's most glaring issues has been refreshing.

Despite this, players are far from impressed after patch notes for Title Update 14 failed to address a major issue concerning Kenilworth Road stadium.

Luton Town's ground was finally added to FC 24 last week, but it has only been playable in Kick Off since, and with a fix nowhere to be seen, Career Mode and Ultimate Team fans aren't happy.

EA has confirmed that Title Update 14 is coming soon to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of FC 24, however, the update's patch notes do not mention a fix for Kenilworth Road.

Players had been waiting for the stadium's addition for over six months but were left fuming after it emerged that it was only available to use in Kick off, and not Career Mode or Ultimate Team.

It's been just over two weeks since the Hatters' unique home ground was added to the game on 8th Gen consoles, with it arriving on 9th Gen consoles a week later on April 23, but there is still no sign of a fix which makes it playable across all game modes.

Kenilworth Road

Whilst it doesn't look like the issue will be resolved in Title Update 14, EA is aware and investigating the problem according to their FC 24 Tracker. A ticket logged on April 26 includes the following description:

"The Kenilworth Road stadium is not currently available in Career Mode and Ultimate Team. Platforms Impacted: All platforms."

Should EA release any further information on a potential fix, we will update this article in due course.

Are you still hoping to see Kenilworth Road added to Career Mode and Ultimate Team? Let us know in the comments below!

