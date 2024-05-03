FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Out Now Ft. Kane, Frimpong, & More

They say time flies by when you're having fun, which probably explains how another TOTS drop is already here, and EA has made sure it's an absolute corker!
Replacing the Premier League and WSL Team of the Season squads are the Bundesliga and GPFBL TOTS, as the popular promo gets ready to enter its second week.
In this article, we'll cover all of the key details surrounding the Bundesliga TOTS, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's dive in and take a look at what's on offer.
FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Out Now
The Bundesliga Team of the Season is available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team after going live on Friday, May 3 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).
Landing alongside the GPFBL, also known as the Frauen-Bundesliga, the Bundesliga becomes the third Men's division to drop following the Premier League and Mixed Leagues TOTS.
It arrives absolutely stacked with incredible talent as EA continues to reward the best-performing players across football's major leagues with significantly upgraded cards, and the Bundesliga is certainly no exception.
As we saw with the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads, Bundesliga players will also be available via SBCs and Objectives, in addition to those already available in packs.
With all of that in mind, let's find out who features in the Bundesliga Team of the Season!
Bundesliga TOTS Players
Altogether, there are 23 players included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season, eight of which feature as Player Moments. All outfield players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, just like the previously released TOTS items.
Unsurprisingly, stars from undefeated champions Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund dominate the team, but VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig are also represented.
Below, we have listed all of the Bundesliga TOTS players in OVR order, starting with the highest rated and ending with the lowest.
Note: The eight players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name.
Player
Club
Position
OVR
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
ST
97
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
RWB
97
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM
96
Álex Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
LWB
95
Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
CAM
95
Leon Goretzka*
Bayern Munich
CM
95
Marco Reus*
Borussia Dortmund
CAM
95
Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
GK
94
Jonathan Tah
Bayer Leverkusen
CB
94
Alphonso Davies*
Bayern Munich
LB
94
Jadon Sancho*
Borussia Dortmund
LW
94
Dayot Upamecano*
Bayern Munich
CB
94
Victor Boniface
Bayer Leverkusen
ST
93
Lois Openda
RB Leipzig
ST
93
Nico Schlotterbeck
Borussia Dortmund
CB
93
Xavi Simons
RB Leipzig
CAM
93
Kingsley Coman*
Bayern Munich
LM
93
Serhou Guirassy
VfB Stuttgart
ST
92
Granit Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen
CDM
92
Donyell Malen
Borussia Dortmund
RM
91
Edmond Tapsoba*
Bayer Leverkusen
CB
91
Waldemar Anton
VfB Stuttgart
CB
90
Karim Adeyemi*
Borussia Dortmund
LM
90
