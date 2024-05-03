FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Out Now Ft. Kane, Frimpong, & More

They say time flies by when you're having fun, which probably explains how another TOTS drop is already here, and EA has made sure it's an absolute corker!

Replacing the Premier League and WSL Team of the Season squads are the Bundesliga and GPFBL TOTS, as the popular promo gets ready to enter its second week.

In this article, we'll cover all of the key details surrounding the Bundesliga TOTS, including all featured players and their official stats, so let's dive in and take a look at what's on offer.

FC 24 Bundesliga TOTS Out Now

The Bundesliga Team of the Season is available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team after going live on Friday, May 3 at 10 am PST (1 pm ET / 6 pm BST).

Landing alongside the GPFBL, also known as the Frauen-Bundesliga, the Bundesliga becomes the third Men's division to drop following the Premier League and Mixed Leagues TOTS.

FC 24 TOTS

It arrives absolutely stacked with incredible talent as EA continues to reward the best-performing players across football's major leagues with significantly upgraded cards, and the Bundesliga is certainly no exception.

As we saw with the Premier League and WSL TOTS squads, Bundesliga players will also be available via SBCs and Objectives, in addition to those already available in packs.

With all of that in mind, let's find out who features in the Bundesliga Team of the Season!

Bundesliga TOTS Players

Altogether, there are 23 players included in the Bundesliga Team of the Season, eight of which feature as Player Moments. All outfield players also come with three PlayStyles+ on their cards, just like the previously released TOTS items.

Unsurprisingly, stars from undefeated champions Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund dominate the team, but VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig are also represented.

Below, we have listed all of the Bundesliga TOTS players in OVR order, starting with the highest rated and ending with the lowest.

Note: The eight players introduced as Player Moments have been highlighted with a symbol next to their name.

Player Club Position OVR Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 97 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RWB 97 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM 96 Álex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen LWB 95 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 95 Leon Goretzka* Bayern Munich CM 95 Marco Reus* Borussia Dortmund CAM 95 Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund GK 94 Jonathan Tah Bayer Leverkusen CB 94 Alphonso Davies* Bayern Munich LB 94 Jadon Sancho* Borussia Dortmund LW 94 Dayot Upamecano* Bayern Munich CB 94 Victor Boniface Bayer Leverkusen ST 93 Lois Openda RB Leipzig ST 93 Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund CB 93 Xavi Simons RB Leipzig CAM 93 Kingsley Coman* Bayern Munich LM 93 Serhou Guirassy VfB Stuttgart ST 92 Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen CDM 92 Donyell Malen Borussia Dortmund RM 91 Edmond Tapsoba* Bayer Leverkusen CB 91 Waldemar Anton VfB Stuttgart CB 90 Karim Adeyemi* Borussia Dortmund LM 90

Bundesliga TOTS

