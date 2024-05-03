All FC 24 TOTS Beste Objectives

The recently released Bundesliga TOTS is also accompanied by a brand new Objective player: Jan-Niklas Beste, the 1. FC Heldenheim winger. He has also been introduced alongside plenty of new cards, including SBCs and Evolutions.

Below, we’ve outlined everything you need to know about how to earn the player, which can be done by completing the different Objectives outlined below. The card may not get into your team, but for free it is well worth completing.

TOTS Beste Objectives Guide

Below are all of the objectives you will need to complete to unlock TOTS Beste.

National Nomination

Requirements:

Play 9 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from Germany in your starting 11.

Rewards:

80+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Impeccable Assistance

Requirements:

Assist a goal using a Through Ball in 4 separate matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

Rewards:

250 XP

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Bundesliga Debut

Requirements:

Win 7 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 5 Bundesliga players in your starting 11

Rewards:

250 XP

81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Precise Finisher

Requirements

Score 7 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions)

Rewards:

75+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Once you have completed all of the challenges you can add Beste to your squad. The card has 92 Pace, 90 Shooting, 87 Passing, 90 Dribbling, and 84 Defending, making him defensively very good for a winger.

If you did play a 343, for example, this card will undoubtedly be a useful option, especially with his finesse shot PlayStyle+, which is very effective.

