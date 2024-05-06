How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads have arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, marking the second week of the Team of the Season.
However, there's more to look forward to as EA has unveiled a new SBC. Today, we bring you the Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC, along with the most economical ways to successfully complete it.
By doing so, you'll be able to enhance your team with one of the finest forwards available in the game!
Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has recently added a new Squad Building Challenge to FC 24 Ultimate Team. Players now have the opportunity to acquire the Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul Gonzalez.
Although this SBC is quite extensive, the potential rewards are expected to be significant, thanks to Raul’s outstanding card and attributes.
Raul has an insane Ultimate Birthday Icon card that has a rating of 93. This card comes with remarkable attributes including 91 pace, 94 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 98 finishing, and 98 positioning.
Moreover, Raul possesses the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ and the Technical PlayStyle+. Now that you are aware of the player's abilities, let's analyze the seven SBC requirements and find the most economical solutions to meet them.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Players Rare
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward:
- Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- 5-Match Loan Raul Gonzalez
Galacticos
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Real Madrid
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Electrum Players Pack
El Capitan
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Spain
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Finesse
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player Bundesliga
- Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Player LaLiga
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad (x2)
Requirements:
- Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW
- Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
90-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Rating: Min. 90
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
You can add Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul Gonzalez to your Ultimate Team by completing the Squad Building Challenge for around 700k coins.
Will you be participating in this SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts below!
