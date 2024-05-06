How to Complete FC 24 Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC, Costs & Solutions

The Bundesliga and Frauen-Bundesliga TOTS squads have arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team, marking the second week of the Team of the Season.

However, there's more to look forward to as EA has unveiled a new SBC. Today, we bring you the Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC, along with the most economical ways to successfully complete it.

By doing so, you'll be able to enhance your team with one of the finest forwards available in the game!

Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has recently added a new Squad Building Challenge to FC 24 Ultimate Team. Players now have the opportunity to acquire the Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul Gonzalez.

Although this SBC is quite extensive, the potential rewards are expected to be significant, thanks to Raul’s outstanding card and attributes.

Raul has an insane Ultimate Birthday Icon card that has a rating of 93. This card comes with remarkable attributes including 91 pace, 94 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 98 finishing, and 98 positioning.

Moreover, Raul possesses the Finesse Shot PlayStyle+ and the Technical PlayStyle+. Now that you are aware of the player's abilities, let's analyze the seven SBC requirements and find the most economical solutions to meet them.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Players Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

On a Loan

Reward:

5-Match Loan Raul Gonzalez

Galacticos

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Real Madrid

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Galacticos

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

El Capitan

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Spain

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

El Capitan

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Finesse

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Bundesliga

Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

League Finesse

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player LaLiga

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

League Legend

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad (x2)

Requirements:

Min. 1 Players Any TOTS or TOTW

Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

90-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 90

Squad:

90-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

You can add Ultimate Birthday Icon Raul Gonzalez to your Ultimate Team by completing the Squad Building Challenge for around 700k coins.

Will you be participating in this SBC? Feel free to share your thoughts below!

