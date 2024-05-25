FC 24: How to complete TOTS Mkhitaryan SBC, Costs & Solutions

The new Team of the Season squads are out now, with EA releasing the Serie A TOTS team, and the NWSL TOTS team into packs for all players to try and pack.

In addition to the incredible number of blue players in packs, EA has also made TOTS Henrikh Mkhitaryan available via SBC, and all FC 24 players can add the Armenian midfielder to their Ultimate Team now!

TOTS Mkhitaryan SBC Cheapest Solutions

A brand-new SBC is available in FC 24 Ultimate Team, coinciding with the release of the Serie A Team of the Season, and Inter Milan midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has received a TOTS card from EA!

After an impressive season with Inter Milan winning the Scudetto for the 20th time in their history, veteran midfielder Mkhitaryan has received a blue card.

EA has given the Armenian a 93 OVR TOTS item with some fantastic stats, including 88 pace, 90 shooting, 92 passing, and 93 dribbling.

On top of that, the Inter-man has been given three new PlayStyles+, featuring Finesse Shot+, Incisive Pass+, and Pinged Pass+, making for a solid midfield option for any Ultimate Team!

Serie A

Requirements:

Min. 1 Player Serie A TIM

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

Serie A

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed the requirements for this SBC, you can redeem TOTS Henrikh Mkhitaryan and add the Armenian midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back around 114k coins to complete.

Will you be adding TOTS Mkhitaryan to your squad? Let us know in the comments below!

