FC 24 New National Teams Coming in Euro Update

While the Team of the Season promo continues to create a lot of hype in FC 24 Ultimate Team, players are beginning to take a look at what's next in the game mode and a huge Euro 2024 DLC is set to hit FC 24 soon!

FC 24 is set to receive content, including a Euro 2024 game mode, Ultimate Team promos, and more. Rumors suggest that eight new national teams will also be included in the game.

Euro 2024 is almost here, with 24 teams competing in the European Champions in Germany to be crowned the best team in the continent, and FC 24 players can start to get excited as the Euro 2024 DLC is around the corner!

Players will be able to compete in their own version of Euro 2024, on a mission to take their country to the final. They will also be treated to Ultimate Team content released by EA, with the Euro 2024 card designs being leaked.

There will be eight new national teams added to the game in the Euro 2024 update, joining a pretty small list of international teams that feature in the game; here are the teams coming to FC 24:

8 New National Teams

Albania

Austria

Georgia

Serbia

Slovakia

Slovenia

Switzerland

Turkey

Many of the players who represent their national teams will already be in FC 24 for their respective clubs; however, players will be able to represent all competitors in Euro 2024, and who knows whether one of these teams could be crowned European Champions?

Although we are unsure when the Euro 2024 update will be released, we are excited to see what content will be available for FC 24 and its game modes during the summer tournament!

Are you excited about the Euro 2024 DLC? Let us know in the comments below.

