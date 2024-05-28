FC 24 How to complete TOTS Gudmundsson SBC, Costs & Solutions

EA has released a brand-new Squad Building Challenge into FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Serie A TOTS celebration, and Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson has been given a huge upgrade in the game mode.

Players can now add this incredible Icelandic striker to their Ultimate Team by submitting just one squad into the SBC!

TOTS Gudmundsson SBC Cheapest Solutions

There is a new SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, as EA has given Genoa striker Albert Gudmundsson a huge upgrade in the game mode, after his emphatic season where he contributed to 18 goals in the Serie A.

Content continues to be poured out during Team of the Season and Gudmundsson is the latest player to receive an illustrious blue card.

EA has given the Icelandic forward an incredible 94-rated TOTS item with some even better stats, which include, 99 pace, 92 shooting, 88 passing, 94 dribbling, and 90 physical.

TOTS Gudmundsson

Gudmundsson has a four-star weak foot, and four-star skills, and possesses three fantastic PlayStyles+ including, Flair+, Quick Step+, and Trivela+, making for a top-quality forward, who can also play at left, and right midfield.

TOTS Gudmundsson SBC Solution

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Any TOTS or TOTW Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

TOTS Gudmundsson SBC Solution

Once you have submitted this simple squad into the SBC, you will be able to redeem TOTS Albert Gudmundsson, adding the Genoa forward to your Ultimate Team.

Gudmundsson is the perfect super sub and this SBC will only cost you 29k coins to complete, which is a BARGAIN!

