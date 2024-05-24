FC 24 TOTS Zirkzee Objectives Guide

There is a new set of Objectives available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team as EA has dropped two new sets of Team of the Season squads into the game mode, with the Serie A and NWSL TOTS in packs now!

The new Objectives player is Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee, who led the line for Bologna who shocked everyone with their performances this season, earning a Champions League spot for the 24/25 campaign.

TOTS Zirkzee Objectives Guide

EA has just released a new set of Objectives into FC 24 Ultimate Team with TOTS Joshua Zirkzee now available in the game mode for FREE!

The Dutch striker has been given a 92-rated TOTS item by EA and possesses some great stats including, 92 pace, 93 shooting, 87 passing, 94 dribbling, 65 defending, and 92 physical.

TOTS Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee also has three new PlayStyles+, which include, Rapid+, Power Header+, and Power Shot+, making for a strong and physical striker in Ultimate Team.

Praised Striker

Requirements:

Score 11 goals in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

80+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

Dutch Talent

Requirements:

Assist 5 goals with a player from the Netherlands Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Dutch Talent

Play 8

Requirements:

Play 8 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions).

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

500 XP

European Contenders

Requirements:

Win 5 matches in Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals/Champions) while having Min. 3 players from Serie A in your starting 11.

Reward:

75+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

European Contenders

Once you have completed these four Objectives, you will be able to redeem TOTS Joshua Zirkzee as well as a bunch of packs and add the Dutchman to your Ultimate Team, whilst also having the opportunity to pack more Serie A TOTS players through the packs earned.

Will you be completing this Objective? Let us know in the comments below!

