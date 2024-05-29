FC 24 Euro 2024 Icon & Hero Card Designs Leaked

Official card designs for the FC 24 Euro 2024 Icon and Hero player items have surfaced online as EA reportedly prepares to celebrate the upcoming tournament in Ultimate Team.

Below, we'll be taking a look at the leaked designs as well as all other details surrounding the rumored Euro 2024 promo, so let's dive in and check them out!

Euro 2024 Card Designs Leaked

Several reputable FC 24 leakers have shared images of what are believed to be the official Euro 2024 card designs for Icon and Hero player items coming soon to Ultimate Team.

Accounts such as @AsyFutTrader, @Fut_scoreboard, and @DonkTrading have all posted images of the card designs, confirming that Icons and Heroes will feature as part of a Euro 2024 Ultimate Team promo, which is yet to be confirmed by EA.

Credit: @DonkTrading Leaked Euro 2024 card designs

Both cards include a blue, white, red, and gold colorway and feature what appear to be ribbons and confetti. The icon design certainly gives off some French vibes.

While details surrounding the Ultimate Team promo are limited at this stage, we do know that a Euro 2024 in-game update will be making its way to FC 24 in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen exactly what the update will consist of, but it would be no surprise to see the introduction of a tournament game mode similar to the one in FIFA 23 for the World Cup.

As for Ultimate Team, time will tell what EA has up their sleeve, but the latest card leaks certainly suggest players will be given the chance to add some incredible Icons and Heroes to their squad.

Are you excited for the Euros update in FC 24? Let us know in the comments below!

Serie A TOTS Out Now | NWSL TOTS Out Now | TOTS Zirkzee Objective Guide | How to Complete TOTS Gudmundsson SBC | How to Complete Champions Corner Evolution | FC 24 Releases as Free PlayStation Plus Game