FC 24 Euro 2024 Game Mode Coming Soon

19 Mar 2024 1:46 PM +00:00

FC 24 has been a ground-breaking game for EA, with the very first edition of their own game reaching the six month mark, after their divorce from FIFA, and fans have been treated to an everchanging game with plenty of updates improving gameplay, realism, and mechanics.

Ups and downs come with every game, but EA has ensured to make things right wherever needed, and with plenty of time left until the release of FC 25, there is one update that fans are buzzing for.

UEFA EURO 2024 kicks off in just a few months time, and there will be a huge update in FC 24, which will see the international tournament take over the game, and we have everything you need to know about EURO 2024 in FC 24.

Those who have played FIFA or FC 24 for some years, will have experienced incredible game modes based on World Cups and EUROs tournament, and that can expected again in the latest game!

EURO 2024 kicks off on 14 June, with Germany and Scotland starting proceedings for the month-long tournament, and we can expect similar timings for the EURO 2024 update in FC 24, which we believe will drop in early-June.

FC 24 EURO 2024

Based on previous updates in FIFAs, we can expect there to be a EURO 2024 tournament game mode, where you can choose a selected national team, and embark on a journey to win the prestigious tournament, much like you could in FIFA 23 with the World Cup game mode.

On top of that, EA has already teased EURO-themed Ultimate Team content, with fans being given one of six EURO 2024 cards back in November 2023, so FC 24 players will be very busy over summer.

EURO 2024 Game Mode

The previous and final FIFA game saw EA add the FIFA World Cup Qatar game mode into the game, which was accessible from the main menu, giving players the opportunity to embark on their own World Cup journey.

National teams in FC 24 have become scarce, with barely any to choose from, however, with the licensing of EURO 2024, we can expect all 24 competitors to be available within the EURO 2024 game mode.

You will be able to pick a team, and try to take them all the way to the final in the Olympiastadion in Berlin, where you will be able to compete to lift the infamous European Championship trophy.

With the kits for the competition being released over the past few days, we can also expect those to be added within the update, giving a fresh new look for the teams representing their countries in the tournament.

EURO 2024 Ultimate Team

We have already been given some slight information on what's to come in Ultimate Team during the EUROs, with FC 24 players being given one of six EURO 2024 player items in the game mode, for free by EA.

There is no telling on any further action with these items, whether they will be upgraded based on the country that player represents or not, however, here's what we think will happen during EURO 2024 in Ultimate Team.

EA released a bunch of content throughout the World Cup in FIFA 23, and we are expecting similar coverage during the summer of FC 24, with EUROs Icons, Road to the EUROs players, and plenty more being released into Ultimate Team.

FIFA World Cup 2022

This will give FC 24 players teams to route for based on players available in the promos, and some amazing players could feature in all of these expected releases!

For the first time ever, we could also get some EURO 2024 themed Evolutions, and the prospect for this new update is very promising!

We will continue to update this piece with the latest EURO 2024 information in FC 24, so be sure to 'BOOKMARK' it!

What are you expecting for the EURO 2024 content in FC 24? Let us know in the comments below!

