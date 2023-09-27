EA FC 24: Bundesliga POTM September predictions & release date

EA Sports FC 24 is here, and fans are enjoying early access, with the official global release on Friday.

EA has released one POTM card so far, with James Maddison receiving the Premier League award for August, and despite Victor Boniface winning the Bundesliga POTM, he will not be getting a card in-game, so let's take a look at September, and see which Bundesliga stars could potentially be coming to FC 24.

Bundesliga POTM September candidates

Below we have our top five candidates who we believe will be nominated for the Bundesliga POTM:

Serhou Guirassy (77 OVR)

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has been nothing short of sensational for his team in September. In three games, the Guinea international has scored seven goals! Guirassy featured in TOTW 1, where he was upgraded to an 81 rating, and if he wins the September POTM, he could be a powerhouse up front!

Harry Kane (90 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Harry Kane

England captain Harry Kane has settled into life in Germany with ease, following his move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer. Kane scored four goals and grabbed two assists in three games in the Bundesliga, and an upgrade to his 90-rated card would be special. He is also set to feature in TOTW 2, alongside former teammate Heung-Min Son.

Xavi Simons (79 OVR)

PSG-loanee Xavi Simons has the world at his feet and has started brilliantly for RB Leipzig this season. In Leipzig's three league wins, the Dutchman grabbed two goals and assisted three times. An upgrade to his card would make him one of the better CAMs in the game!

click to enlarge + 3 Xavi Simons

Ermedin Demirovic (75 OVR)

Augsburg got four points from three games in September, largely due to the work of Ermedin Demirovic. The Bosnian left midfielder scored three times for the club and assisted once, contributing to every goal scored for the club in September.

Exequiel Palacios (80 OVR)

Under Xabi Alonso, Bayer Leverkusen has been amazing and they currently sit joint-first with Bayern Munich. Their unbeaten start to the season has seen Exequiel Palacios contribute with two goals and two assists in September, one of which was a penalty against Bayern in the 94th minute.

How to vote for Bundesliga POTM?

Each month EA releases a vote for all five of the top leagues, and FC 24 fans can pick who they believe or would like to see as a new card added to the game!

Head over to the EA Website to vote for your Bundesliga POTM.

click to enlarge + 3 POTM vote

Bundesliga POTM release date

Although this is yet to be confirmed, we expect the Bundesliga POTM voting to be announced around 7 October, with the award winner being announced a week later.

We should expect to see a Bundesliga POTM SBC in EA FC 24 towards the end of October, and we will update this page when we know for sure!

