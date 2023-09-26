EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing, with early access being played all over the world!

Players have been blessed with a ton of content in-game modes such as Career Mode, Clubs, and Ultimate Team, with the latter having many SBCs in the early campaign, from Flashback Kevin de Bruyne to Premier League POTM James Maddison, however other POTM players for August will not feature in FC 24!

Victor Boniface has won the Bundesliga Player of the Month award for August, and however, won't be receiving an SBC or an upgrade that we expected to be coming in-game!

Bundesliga POTM confirmed!

EA has confirmed that Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is the Bundesliga POTM for August through a YouTube video.

Although he won't be available in an SBC like Tottenham's James Maddison was!

The Nigerian forward made the move to Germany from the Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer, after helping them achieve European football last season.

He contributed to three goals in August and is just a third of the way from achieving his league tally from last season already!

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen side are currently joint-top of the table alongside Bayern Munich and have gone five games unbeaten, with only one draw against the side they share the top spot with and Boniface is leading the line for the club!

No Bundesliga POTM card!

Victor Boniface currently has a 74-rated Silver Rare striker card on FC 24, after receiving a huge +8 upgrade from FIFA 23, and this will remain the same for the time being, as EA has announced that the August POTM winner will not be receiving an upgraded card!

This comes as a shock to many players who believed that Boniface would be receiving an SBC, like in past games, when players were awarded POTM cards.

It is now expected that this will be the same for other POTM cards in different leagues, including Ligue 1, and most shockingly La Liga.

This means that players will miss out on SBCs for Takumi Minamino and an expected Jude Bellingham card, which many fans were excited about!

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.