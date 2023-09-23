EA FC 24 might be in early access but for the lucky players that already got their hands on the game, they'll be able to complete the first Player of the Month Squad Building Challenge, the Maddison POTM.

As the name suggests, the POTM SBC reward the best players during a certain month. This time, it was Tottenham's newest signing, James Maddison, who takes the first Premier League POTM SBC.

Maddison, who left Leicester after their relegation, has been pivotal to Tottenham's great start in the Premier League, managing 13 out of 15 points as they're looking to keep pace with Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

So if you're interested in getting the Maddison POTM in EA FC 24, we got you covered!

James Maddison POTM (86 OVR)

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC Maddison SBC

Start Date: Saturday, 23 September.

Expiry Date: Sunday, 22 October.

SBC Requirements

You will need to submit two squads to unlock the James Maddison POTM card, with the requirements as follows:

England SBC

Number of players from England: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Gold pack

Premier League SBC

Number of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Reward: 1 Small Gold Players pack.

Estimated cost: 37,000 coins

Solutions

Check our solutions for each James Maddison POTM SBC.

England SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC England SBC solution

Premier League SBC

click to enlarge + 3 Credit: EasySBC Premier League SBC solution

This is just one of many solutions that can be found by using the easySBC AI. To get your own solution, go try it out at easysbc.io.

So there you have it!