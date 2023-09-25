EA FC 24: Road to the Knockouts release date & pPredictions!

With the EA FC 24 campaign now underway for pre-ordered packages and Early Access. Millions of fans are now playing EA FC 24 with even more waiting until Friday for the standard edition.

The standard edition isn't the only thing fans are excited about Friday with the latest news breaking out about one very special promo coming up next!

So, let's take a look at the most recent FC 24 Ultimate Team news.

Road to the Knockouts (RTTK) in FC 24

The Road to the Knockouts promo is a fan favourite in Ultimate Team with the official UEFA Champions League branding, these cards not only look amazing but also have loads of potential for growth if you invest in the right players.

When is the Road to the Knockouts out in FC 24?

The FC 24 RTTK promo will begin on 29 September 2023. We predict that this will be released at 6:00 PM BST however, we are still awaiting confirmation for this.

The RTTK players will be released as player objectives and also SBCs in FC 24 making these cards more accessible rather than purchasing them from the transfer market.

What is the Road to the Knockouts?

The Road to the Knockouts promo is associated with real-life Champions League performances. These items can receive a "Wins Upgrade" for specific victories in the remaining Group Stage matches and a "Qualification Upgrade" if the team progresses to the Knockout Stages. RTTK in EA FC 24 offers an engaging means to follow and support favourite teams and players on their journey to the Knockouts.

click to enlarge + 6 Prediction: Joao Felix

RTTK FC 24 predictions

There will be a total of 18 players included in this promo, all having the potential to be upgraded depending on how well their team performs in the Champions League. Below we have seven predictions on players who may be included in this promo!

Bukayo Saka (86 OVR)

Back in the Champions League after six seasons, Arsenal's star boy must be included in this promo, he would potentially be the most sought-after RTTK card in Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge + 6

Aleksandr Isak (81 OVR)

After 20 years without Champions League football, Newcastle United are back and they will look to make their mark against PSG, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund.

Alejandro Balde (81 OVR)

Barcelona wonderkid, Balde could be a great contender for this promo and with an already OP card in the game, this potential RTTK card would be even better.

click to enlarge + 6

Marcos Llorente (84 OVR)

Atlético Madrid midfielder Llorente has an insane card in the game with 89 pace and great all-rounded stats, this card will be insane if he gets it!

Xavi Simons (79 OVR)

Wonderkid Simons is lighting the Bundesliga on fire so far and he will look to do the same in the UCL with Leipzig!

click to enlarge + 6

Santiago Gimenez (78 OVR)

Feyenoord star striker Gimenez is on fire at the moment scoring goals for fun and his RTTK card would be enjoyable too as Feyenoord looks to progress out of their group!

Lautaro Martínez (87 OVR)

Loading...

Champions League finalist, Martinez will be looking to reach the latter stages of the competition again this season making this card very valuable with the potential of being upgraded to the finals.

click to enlarge + 6

RTTK FC 24 Card Design

The Road to the Knockouts card design in EA FC 24 is once again looking iconic with the official UEFA Champions League branding.

We are yet to see if these cards are animated, however, if they are this promo will be even better! With the Nike Mad Ready promo and RTTK promo, EA Sports is smashing the card designs this year.

click to enlarge + 6

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to 'BOOKMARK' RealSport101.