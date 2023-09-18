EA FC 24 is approaching with Early Access coming on 22 September 2023. Fans cannot wait to get started with their FC 24 Ultimate Teams with the FC 24 ratings officially released by EA Sports, fans now turn their attention over to the TOTW.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the first EA FC 24 Team of the Week!

When is FC 24 TOTW 1 released?

The very first TOTW for EA FC 24 will be announced on Wednesday 20 September and will be active from the release of FC 24 Early Access which will be launched on Friday, 22 September 2023.

The Team of the Week will be launched from 6:00 PM BST on Friday, however, going forward TOTW will always launch on Wednesdays just like in previous FIFA's.

What is TOTW?

TOTW is a weekly promo in EA FC 24 that rewards players for their weekend performances. Players that have had the best performances will receive an 'Inform' card in EA FC 24 where they will have new special cards that will be boosted!

When can I get TOTW players?

Team of the Week players will first be available in packs from 6:00 PM BST on Friday 22 September 2023. As well as packs, players will also be tradable meaning that they will be available to purchase through the transfer market.

Are TOTW cards worth getting?

Team of the Week cards are worth getting in EA FC 24 as it may be the first chance you have at getting a special card into your Ultimate Team. TOTW cards are boosted so they are better than their base stats making these cards even better. TOTW cards can fluctuate in price, thus, it is important to not overpay as their prices will decrease as the 7 days of TOTW progresses,

TOTW 1 predictions

Women will be included in the Team of the Week promos in EA FC 24 meaning there will now be a lot of variety in the TOTW squads. This helps make TOTW more interesting as now it is not only Men's football you need to watch to keep an eye on TOTW but also Women's football.

Jane Campbell (84 OVR -> 85 OVR)

Campbell put in a solid performance v Racing Louisville keeping a clean sheet and making 6 saved!

Wendie Renard (88 OVR -> 89 OVR)

Reynard scored a goal and managed a clean sheet in a 4-0 over Le Havre. She managed an 8.8 match rating showcasing her defensive and attacking displays!

Mats Hummels (83 OVR -> 85 OVR)

Mats Hummels was crucial to Borussia Dortmund's 4-2 win over Freiberg as the German defender scored two goals for the club and reached a 9.0 match rating in the game!

Henrikh Mkhitaryan (81 OVR -> 83 OVR)

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had one of the biggest weekends scoring two goals and assisting one in a 5-1 victory against rivals AC Milan. Mkhitaryan put in a dream performance in the Milan derby scoring a 9.4 match rating.

Xavi Simons (79 OVR -> 82 OVR)

The Dutch midfielder had a great game against Augsburg scoring and assisting one goal with a match rating of 8.6 he was crucial in Leipzig's 3-0 victory.

Terem Moffi (77 OVR -> 80 OVR)

A huge weekend for Moffi as he scored two goals and managed one assist against PSG. Scoring a 9.2 rating, Moffi helped Nice get their second win of the season.

Robert Lewandowski (90 OVR -> 91 OVR)

Lewandowski could join TOTW 1 as he and Barcelona had a huge weekend with a 5-0 victory over Real Betis scoring one goal and making two assists for his club! With a 9.3 match rating, Lewandowski had a huge impact on this game.

Richarlison (80 OVR -> 82 OVR)

The Brazilian striker was clutch in Tottenham's 2-1 win over Sheffield United where he came off the bench in the 80th minute to score in the 90+8th minute making it 1-1 then assisted a goal in the 90+10th minute to make it 2-1!

