EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive: Everything You Need to Know

It is EA FC 24 deep dive and pitch notes season with new information coming out every week on the latest changes and additions to the new title.

So far we have had gameplay, career mode and match day experience deep dives giving fans a better insight into what can be expected in the new game.

Next up we have the long-awaited Ultimate Team deep dive with a day announced and leaks on the latest information to be included in this deep dive. This is everything you need to know about EA FC 24 Ultimate Team.

EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Deep Dive date

The FC 24 Deep Dive for Ultimate Team was released on the 9th August 2023 at 4:00 pm BST.

The deep dive was live-streamed on EA Sports FC YouTube channel with the duration of the live stream roughly 7 minutes long.

Full Pitch Notes

Ultimate Team Evolutions: Level up players in your Club with Ultimate Team™ Evolutions—a new feature within Ultimate Team™ that creates a progression path for players already in your Club. Develop your favourites into club legends by completing objectives that improve their individual skills, PlayStyles, overall ratings, and even how their Player Items look.

Level up players in your Club with Ultimate Team™ Evolutions—a new feature within Ultimate Team™ that creates a progression path for players already in your Club. Develop your favourites into club legends by completing objectives that improve their individual skills, PlayStyles, overall ratings, and even how their Player Items look. Women’s Football in Ultimate Team: In EA SPORTS FC 24, ultimate means everyone. Ultimate Team™ unites both halves of The World’s Game, bringing men’s and women’s football together to play on the same pitch. This unlocks a new world of squad-building potential and connects to campaigns throughout the season that relate to real-world performances across women’s football.

In EA SPORTS FC 24, ultimate means everyone. Ultimate Team™ unites both halves of The World’s Game, bringing men’s and women’s football together to play on the same pitch. This unlocks a new world of squad-building potential and connects to campaigns throughout the season that relate to real-world performances across women’s football. PlayStyles in Ultimate Team™: PlayStyles introduce a brand new dynamic to Ultimate Team™ that goes beyond overall ratings, allowing you to build your squad based on how good players are—and how they actually play on the pitch. PlayStyles+ takes that to the next level, giving players abilities on the pitch that few others have.

PlayStyles introduce a brand new dynamic to Ultimate Team™ that goes beyond overall ratings, allowing you to build your squad based on how good players are—and how they actually play on the pitch. PlayStyles+ takes that to the next level, giving players abilities on the pitch that few others have. New Player Item Design: EA SPORTS FC™ 24 introduces a new era for the iconic Ultimate Team™ Player Item, bringing into focus the footballers at the heart of the World’s Game and elevating all the key information you need to understand the player at a glance. Player Items will bring athletes to life in new ways with larger pictures and animated backgrounds, plus more accessible details like league crests, and PlayStyles+.

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 introduces a new era for the iconic Ultimate Team™ Player Item, bringing into focus the footballers at the heart of the World’s Game and elevating all the key information you need to understand the player at a glance. Player Items will bring athletes to life in new ways with larger pictures and animated backgrounds, plus more accessible details like league crests, and PlayStyles+. Community Feedback: Community requests have become core features this year in Ultimate Team™—claim all Objectives rewards at one time, change player positions without the need for a consumable, build new squads with improved Chemistry for ICONs, navigate through Ultimate Team™ more seamlessly with an all-new quick switcher that helps you toggle quickly between features, discover new Objectives and content with ease, and get back on to the pitch with less friction.

NEW Icons & New Heroes

All the new Icons and Hero cards will be officially revealed in the Ultimate Team Deep Dive. We do currently have all 19 Hero cards officially announced by EA Sports, however, we do not have all icons confirmed.

click to enlarge + 8 All Confirmed Hero Cards!

It will be interesting to see if there are any surprises up EA's sleeve as they could potentially announce more players.

For a first look into who will be included as an Icon in EA FC 24 check out: EA Sports FC 24 Icons: All confirmed legends of the game

Transfer Market

There has been many rumours over the past months on new updates, changes on the market and even rumours earlier in the year that the transfer market will be completely removed from EA FC 24.

Although we believe that the transfer market will be in EA FC 24, we are yet to see what clarity EA will provide in transfer market updates.

This will be updated as more information is released or leaked.

Division Rivals

Division rivals will now be available on Nintendo Switch, after years of the Nintendo Legacy, EA FC 24 will now be part of Switch players. We predict this to be the main news for Division Rivals, however we can also predict that EA may have some changes to the way we play division rivals.

click to enlarge + 8 Division Rivals on Nintendo Switch!

Squad Battles

Competing against the computer, Squad Battles is only really used to complete objectives or squad-building challenges.

It has been leaked that EA will announce new information on Squad Battles however, we will have to wait until the full reveal to see what is new.

Changes made to the AI, enhanced AI has been identified to Career Mode so we can expect to see this become part of Squad Battles too.

FUT Champs & Ultimate Team Draft

We can expect there to be a lot of emphasis on FUT Champs with potential changes made to the format of FUT champs and online gameplay expect a good amount of time from the deep dive to be focused on FUT Champs.

Ultimate Team draft will also have plenty changes made, yet to be confirmed by EA Sports.

Ultimate Team evolutions

EA FC Evolutions is a new feature introduced in Ultimate Team that allows players to enhance and improve the performance of their club members. This feature enables gamers to select specific players who meet the Evolutions objectives to upgrade their individual skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

click to enlarge + 8 EA FC Ultimate Team Evolutions

By successfully completing these objectives, players can keep their evolved squad members competitive throughout the year. Player position changes are also possible such as moving Camavingha from a CM to a LB while also changing his PlayStyles to one more suited for a LB.

Additionally, EA FC Evolutions offers the opportunity to customise the appearance of card items. Players can level up the visual design of their evolved cards, including new designs and animated backgrounds.

Women in Ultimate Team

Women are finally part of Ultimate Team with the official announcement from EA confirming this. It has been a long time coming since both sets of players are part of building the ultimate team.

click to enlarge + 8 Sam Kerr in EA FC 24!

New Competitions: EA SPORTS FC 24 introduces six new competitions to the Ultimate Team player pool, including:

UEFA Women's Champions League

Barclays Women's Super League

National Women's Soccer League

D1 Arkema

Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga

Liga F

Ultimate Team Moments Co-op

Moments is an offline mode akin to the Skill Games found within the Training Centre on the main menu. Within Moments, you have the opportunity to accomplish a variety of relatively straightforward challenges, with the aim of acquiring Moments Stars. These stars can subsequently be utilised for acquiring packs or securing loan players.

Additionally, it's worth noting that the Ultimate Team experience has been enhanced with the introduction of co-op moments, enabling players to team up and tackle challenges together.

New Icon chemistry system

This has now been confirmed by EA in the FC 24 deep dive that icons will have the following chemistry impact.

+1 chemistry to every league

EA FC fans have been asking for Icons to have +1 for every league over FIFA 23 and now it has finally happened. This will allow squad building to be more lenient and creative while also adding value to icons that are from lesser-used leagues to now be more important.

Position cards removed

First it was formation cards and now position cards have also been removed, an end of an era for position cards. In EA FC 24 you will now be able to play players in any alternative position such as Havertz being able to play CAM, RW or ST.

Simply put the player in any of these positions and his position will change to an alternative position.

Animated card design

It is now official that Hero cards will be animated in EA FC 24. This marks the first time in FIFA/EA FC history that we will have animated cards in the game.

click to enlarge + 8 EA FC 24 Animated Hero Card

The animation employs thunder/shock waves that reside within the card and also extend beyond it, creating a captivating 3D effect.

Double walkout in packs

Exciting news for FIFA/ EA FC fans as the Nation, Position, Club previews make their much-awaited comeback to EA FC 24!

This feature brings added excitement to the pack opening experience, providing players with a glimpse of their potential rewards before the boards reveal the final outcome, similar to its previous implementation. It is worth noting that there will be no tunnel in the pack animations, the tunnel animation while opening a pack has been removed.

You will now be able to pack two versions of the same player in EA FC 24 such as packing gold card Mbappe and IF Mbappe in the same pack.

New UI

A new user interface is set to come to EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, we can expect to see updated tabs from squad management to the transfer market and other tabs.

One notable area that has seen changes is the Squad Building Challenges (SBC) section. EA has rolled out an update to the layout of the tabs menu, which now includes the following tabs:

Players

Upgrades

Challenges

Icons

Swaps

Foundations

click to enlarge + 8 New SBC UI

As you may be able to notice there is one tab that has been removed, being the Live Tab.

There are yet to be any more leaks or confirmation on what the new UI could entail however we will update this page once there is more information.

Claim all objectives

Finally, in EA FC 24 you will now be able to claim all objectives from the click on one button.

Gone are the days of clicking through every objective to claim rewards - EA Sports has listened to the community and has made claiming objectives more time-efficient.

Loading...

Exclusive collab promos

EA Sports have been working hard on securing long-term partners ahead of EA FC 24 allowing for more exciting cards and content to be created.

The Nike promo card design has received plenty of praise from players, with the EA FC community loving it.

click to enlarge + 8 Nike EA FC Partnership

This is part of the Nike Ultimate Team Campaign. If the other things in the campaign look as good as the promo card, then it will be a huge success.

EA Sports continue their partnership with Marvel for another year after a successful campaign during the FIFA 23 season. Hero cards in EA FC 24 will also have a Marvel theme.

All 19 of the EA FC 24 Heroes have now officially been confirmed.

click to enlarge + 8 Confirmed Hero Card!

Keep up to date with RealSport101 for the latest EA FC 24 content.