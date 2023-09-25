EA FC 24 TOTW 2 All Cards & Predictions!

EA FC 24 is now available through Early Access and also through the pre-order package of the new title, those who want the Standard Edition will have to wait until 29 September 2023.

With TOTW 1 currently out, we now move our attention over to TOTW 2 after an exciting weekend of matches this Team of the Week looks insane!

With hattricks and hattricks of assists, this weekend was full of inform players, let's take a look at who could make the next TOTW.

TOTW 2 in FC 24

Team of the Week 1 was a great introduction to inform players, with fantastic players such as Salah and Lewandowski it definitely got people excited!

When is TOTW 2 released?

Team of the Week 2 will be released in EA FC 24 on 27 September 2023 at 6:00 PM.

TOTW 2 predictions

So who deserves an upgrade this week? Here are our predictions!

Harry Kane

After scoring three goals and assisting two in Bayern Munich's 7-0 win against VfL Bochum, Harry Kane is most certainly going to be included in this TOTW. He is currently 90 rated in EA FC 24 meaning he will get a +1 upgrade to 91 rated.

click to enlarge + 4

Joao Cancelo

A goal and an assist for Cancelo in Barcelona's 5-0 win against Real Betis makes him a strong candidate for the latest TOTW. Currently, Cancelo is 86-rated meaning he could either get a +1 or +2 upgrade in EA FC 24.

Heung Min Son

Two goals in the North London Derby could secure Son's spot in TOTW 2, he would potentially be one of the best cards yet with fans being reminded of his iconic FIFA 17 POTM card at the start of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo

In a 4-3 win over Al-Ahli, Ronaldo scored two goals to help secure the win for his team. Could this be the first biggest TOTW card coming from the Saudi Pro League in FC 24?

click to enlarge + 4

N'Golo Kante

In a 2-1 win over Al Fateh, Kante got a goal and an assist making him crucial to help his team secure all three points.

Kyle Walker

Walker had a top-class performance v Nottingham Forrest helping a 10-man Manchester City side secure a clean sheet in a 2-0 win. With an assist to add to his clean sheet, Walker could potentially make it to TOTW 2.

click to enlarge + 4

Goncalo Ramos

With two goals in his 4-0 win over Marseille, Ramos is a strong contender for this next Team of the Week. At 80-rated, he could get a +2 or even a +3 upgrade to his card!

Kieran Trippier

Loading...

In a massive 8-0 win over Sheffield United, Trippier managed 3 assists making it a certainty that he makes this TOTW. Currently rated 85 overall we expect him to receive an 87-rated IF card on Wednesday!

click to enlarge + 4

For more of the latest EA FC 24 content, be sure to 'BOOKMARK' RealSport101.