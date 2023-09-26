EA Sports FC 24 is in full swing, with players all over the world enjoying early access.

We have tons of content for you from your favourite game modes, such as Ultimate Team, Career Mode, and Clubs, as well as the best Evolutions players, and news on TOTW 2, and Road to the Knockouts.

New features like Evolutions have been an absolute revelation with FC 24 players since the release of the game, and we are going to give you a guide on the two Golden Glow Up Evolutions.

Golden Glow Up Guide

Golden Glow Up is one of the first-ever Evolutions in Ultimate Team and gives players the opportunity to grow a bronze card, all the way up to a very usable gold card!

The upgrades received by completing this Evolutions challenge give the chosen player a well-rounded boost on all of their stats, making them a much better and more fun player to use in FC 24.

Golden Glow Up (Pt. 1) Requirements

Like each of the Evolutions in EA FC Ultimate Team, the card you submit has to meet the player requirements in order to be considered.

The following requirements for the Golden Glow Up Evolutions are:

Overall: Max. 64

Pace: Max. 75

Shooting: Max. 65

Position: CM

Dribbling: Max. 70

Defending: Max. 65

Physical: Max. 73

Golden Glow Up Part. 1 Requirements

This means you will want to search for bronze players with pretty well-rounded stats, so let's see who the best players are!

Best Players for Golden Glow Up Evolutions

With all of the requirements considered, it's now time to take a look at who the best players to put into the Evolutions are.

Although you have a completely free decision and can pick almost any bronze CM in the game, here are just a few suggestions.

Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United - 62 OVR)

The first option we have chosen, and easily the most popular is Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United. An English CM with decent all-round stats, has incredible links, especially to meta players like Marcus Rashford.

Jobe Bellingham (Sunderland - 63 OVR)

Another English option, this time a little harder to link, is Jude's brother Jobe Bellingham, who currently plays for Sunderland. This is a cool option and could ultimately see you have a team with two CMs as brothers, which we believe is well worth it.

Ayman Kari (RC Lens - 64 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Golden Glow Up is Ayman Kari. The French CM has a card perfect for a CDM role and has incredible links to meta players like Elye Wahi, who has the Acrobatic PlayStyles+, and to other French Ligue 1 players. If you manage to get your hands on Mbappe, then Kari fits into a squad with him perfectly.

These are the best Evolutions options for Golden Glow Up, however, getting your hands on these players may be a task, as Mainoo, and Kari especially, are fairly expensive for bronze cards.

How to Complete the Golden Glow Up Pt. 1 Evolutions

Now that you have picked which player you want to give an upgrade to, let's see what you have to do for them to evolve into a quality player, and what the rewards are for completing each challenge.

Level 1: Challenges

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1: Rewards

Shooting +16

Pace +5

Passing +14

Golden Glow Up Part. 1

Level 2: Challenges

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2: Rewards

Defending +15

Dribbling +16

Physical +12

Golden Glow Up Part. 1 - Level 2

Completing these simple challenges will make your Golden Glow Up go up by a HUGE +16 OVR! And we believe it's not that hard to complete!

Golden Glow Up Pt. 2 Guide

Yes, that is right, this Evolutions is amazing because it is a two-parter!

That means that the bronze player that you have just upgraded by 16 OVR, can be upgraded AGAIN, by another four OVR points.

The three-player options that we have given you definitely meet the requirements for both Golden Glow Ups, but if you choose another player you may have to figure out what stats they would have after the first Evolutions, to be sure that they meet the requirements for Part 2.

Golden Glow Up Pt. 2 Requirements

To complete Part 2, you must have completed Part 1, so buying a player off the transfer market that fits the player requirements is simply not feasible, and will not be possible.

Rarity: Evolutions 1

Overall: Max.80

Pace: Max. 80

Position: CM

Shooting: Max. 81

Defending: Max. 80

Dribbling: Max. 86

Golden Glow Up Part. 2 Requirements

How to complete the Golden Glow Up Pt. 2 Evolutions?

Similarly to the challenges and rewards in Golden Glow Up (Pt. 1), you will be required to play with your EVO card in separate matches while achieving certain goals in order to receive an upgrade.

We recommend playing in Squad Battles, where possible, as it is much easier, however, it can be more tedious with it not being as fun as playing online.

Level 1: Challenges

Assist 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1: Rewards

Passing +3

Defending +3

PlayStyle: Tiki Taka

Golden Glow Up Part. 2 - Level 1

Level 2: Challenges

Score 2 goals from outside the box using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Play 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2: Rewards

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Golden Glow Up Part. 2 - Level 2

Level 3: Challenges

Assist 5 goals using your active EVO player in Rivals or Champions matches.

Win 5 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3: Rewards

Pace +1

Physical +3

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Golden Glow Up Part. 2 - Level 3

So, what's not to love about Evolutions, and especially the Golden Glow Up players, whether you're turning a bronze player from your favourite team into a world beater, or finding a new CM for your squad, Evolutions has changed Ultimate Team for the better and we are here for it!

