EA FC 24: Relentless Winger Evolutions guide

EA FC 24 is in full force with fans finally playing EA's first-ever title of FC through early access and the pre-order package! The full release will be out on 29 September with the standard edition of FC 24.

EA Sports have made loads of great changes to famous modes such as Career Mode, Clubs, and Ultimate Team. With Ultimate Team being the biggest as expected.

Evolutions have been a massive hit so far in Ultimate Team with many fans interested in how to complete the 'Relentless Winger' evolutions!

Relentless Winger Evolutions in Ultimate Team

There are many options for evolutions in Ultimate Team with EA Sports stating that evolutions will be updated as we progress through the FC 24 cycle. We have already covered evolutions such as 'Golden Glow' and also the best players for evolutions.

This evolution costs 50k coins or 1,000 FC Points to start evolving your player. After this cost, completing objectives is free but takes time in playing matches.

Player requirements

The following stats are requirements for the type of players that you can use for this evolution.

Overall: Max 79

Pace: Max. 91

Physical: Max. 79

Dribbling: Max. 82

Position: LW

Total Positions: Max 3

Shooting: 79

We recommend finding a player that almost maxes out all of these requirements to get the best results out of these evolutions.

To continue to develop your evolutions player there are objectives that you must complete to rank up their stats.

Level 1 (+7 shooting, +PlayStyle Relentless)

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro Difficulty. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game.

Level 2 (+7 passing, +RW)

Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty. Win two Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game. Play five Squad Battles (Or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty with your active EVO player in-game.

Level 3 (+4 pace, +7 dribbling)

Score and assist using your active EVO player in two squad Battles matches (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty. Win two Rivals/Champions matches using your active EVO player. Play five Rivals/Champions matches using your active EVO player.

Which players are best for Relentless Evolutions in FC 24?

The following players are the top 5 best players that you can use for this evolutions, they develop into absolute beasts!

Ansu Fati

Mykhailo Mudryk

Moise Kean

Alejandro Garnacho

Riccardo Sottil

When does Relentless Winger expire in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

This evolutions expires on 9 September 2023 at 6:00 PM BST.

