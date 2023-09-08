EA Sports FC 24 is almost here and player ratings are being leaked at a rapid rate!

Borussia Dortmund in EA FC 24

Last season Borussia Dortmund came so close to winning the Bundesliga but lost out on the last day, missing out on the title due to goal difference.

Despite this, it was a positive season for the black and yellows, although they are going to have to get used to life without Jude Bellingham.

Here's a list of Borussia Dortmund player ratings in EA FC 24:

Gregor Kobel (87 OVR)

Becoming the highest-rated Dortmund player for the first time is Gregor Kobel who has received a huge +4 upgrade in EA FC 24. The Swiss goalkeeper has established himself as a great shot-stopper in his two seasons with Dortmund and now becomes one of the best GKs in the game.

Niklas Sule (84 OVR)

Moving to Dortmund from Bayern last season Sule almost helped the side become Bundesliga champions against his old club. The German defender is one of the best in the league, although EA has given him a -1 downgrade.

Julian Brandt (84 OVR)

Julian Brandt has recorded nine goals and eight assists for two seasons running and is a fantastic attacking midfielder, so much so, that EA has given him a +2 upgrade in EA FC 24.

Nico Schlotterbeck (83 OVR)

Last summer, Schlotterbeck was one of the most sought-after CBs in the world and he chose a career at Borussia Dortmund. The 23-year-old scored four goals and assisted five times for the club and has been given a +1 rating.

Emre Can (83 OVR)

Another Dortmund player receiving a +1 rating is Emre Can and his card looks incredibly well-rounded. This perfect starter card could be seen a lot in early Weekend League games.

Marco Reus (83 OVR)

One of the sad parts of the club's final-day failure was Marco Reus not being able to get his hands on the Bundesliga trophy. At 34 years old, Reus is a few years away from hanging up his boots and EA has given him a -2 downgrade.

Sebastien Haller (83 OVR)

Haller's story is incredible. Fighting and beating cancer, Haller made the return to this pitch this season and scored nine goals for Dortmund. EA has given him a +1 upgrade too!

Mats Hummels (83 OVR)

Hummels receives a -1 downgrade to his rating in EA FC despite being an ever-present player in the Borussia Dortmund side. Another player in his mid-30s, that's probably EA's reasoning.

Donyell Malen (82 OVR)

With nine goals and five assists last season in the Bundesliga, Donyell Malen goes up +3 from FIFA 23, which is a huge upgrade. His card looks very good and will be in many starter squads.

Karim Adeyemi (80 OVR)

Onto the young guns now, and there's no one faster than Karim Adeyemi. Another ST perfect for a starter squad would be this 21-year-old and his 11-goal contributions last season see him get a huge +5 upgrade!

Marcel Sabitzer (80 OVR)

After spending last season on loan at Man United, Sabitzer made the move to Dortmund for just short of £20 million. His rating remains the same in EA FC 24.

Niclas Fullkrug (80 OVR)

Bundesliga's top goal scorer last season gets a +5 upgrade following his move to Dortmund from Werder Bremen. With 16 goals and five assists last season it's not a surprise.

Ramy Bensebaini (80 OVR)

The Algerian full-back is another newbie at the club and comes into EA FC 24 with a +2 upgrade, and isn't shy of scoring goals, with six last season.

Giovanni Reyna (78 OVR)

Giovanni Reyna gets a +1 upgrade from FIFA 23, after being involved in nine league goals. The American CAM is a great pick-up in Career Mode.

Youssoufa Moukoko (77 OVR)

Talking of Career Mode wonderkids, Youssoufa Moukoko is one of the best! EA has given the 18-year-old a huge +8 upgrade and he will surely improve in the future!

Felix Nmecha (77 OVR)

The final player on the list has the biggest upgrade of them all! Felix Nmecha joined from Wolfsburg this summer and has been given a huge +9 ratings boost!

