As the countdown to EA Sports FC 24 continues, leaks from some of the FIFA community's most trusty and reliable pages are coming thick and fast!

Thanks to @Fut_scoreboard on Twitter, we have been blessed with a 'leak' of the newest EA FC 24 player ratings for Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world.

Despite a less impressive season from the Galacticos last year, with them only winning three trophies, EA has been kind in giving some of the best players upgrades!

We have already covered leaks for teams like Arsenal and Barcelona, while also discussing at length the player ratings of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in EA FC 24.

Now let's get stuck into the Real Madrid player ratings for EA FC 24!

Real Madrid player ratings in EA FC 24

Just like the Barcelona piece, we will be covering the 14-player ratings leaked. As these are leaks, there is a chance that these aren't the finalised ratings when FC 24 is released however it is very likely that they will be the same.

With three trophies won last season, Real Madrid will be looking to go for the big ones once more in the 23/24 campaign, and whether you're playing Career Mode or Ultimate Team you will definitely have fun with some of these cards!

Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR)

Thibaut Courtois (90 OVR)

The Belgian goalkeeper will be the highest-rated player in his position in EA FC 24! His dominance in the box makes him tough to score past and is a highly-rated GK once again, retaining his rating.

Vinicius Jr (89 OVR)

Vinicius Jr is the poster boy for Real Madrid and rightfully so. His talent is immense and EA has given him a huge upgrade turning him into one of the best players in the game. The Brazilian has gone up +3 ratings from FIFA 23, and looks to be insane!

Vini Jr gets big upgrade

Federico Valverde (88 OVR)

Another huge upgrade for Real Madrid this season is Fede Valverde's rating! He has gone from an 84 to an 88-rated card, which is insane! The explosive midfielder has earned his upgrade and will be incredibly EA FC 24!

Luka Modric (87 OVR)

Modric still continues to be one of the best midfielders in the world, it is a surprise to see him get a downgrade in EA FC 24. Players seem to get a downgrade when they get over a certain age, which is a shame.

Jude Bellingham (86 OVR)

The England poster boy moved to Madrid this summer and is going to be one of the greatest players in the world if he hasn't already reached that height in some people's eyes! His start to life in the Spanish capital has already been amazing and his card will surely get an upgrade next year too.

Eder Militao (86 OVR)

Another player with an upgrade is Eder Militao who has gone up two ratings this year. Likely to become a nightmare for strikers in Division Rivals and Weekend League, Militao's card will be stacked, so if you get your hands on him, then well done!

Toni Kroos (86 OVR)

Another member of the old guard receives a downgrade in EA FC 24. Like his midfield partner Luka Modric, Kroos is slowly being replaced by the young guns of Bellingham and Tchouameni. However, he is still a very good player and deserving of a high rating, hence the 86-rated OVR.

Toni Kroos Real Madrid

Antonio Rudiger (85 OVR)

Rudiger also receives a -2 downgrade in EA FC 24 despite a fairly positive first season at his new club. Perhaps EA believed the 87 rating in FIFA 23 was a bit too high for the German international. However, he still has a good rating and he will definitely be usable in Ultimate Team!

David Alaba (85 OVR)

Another player of high quality in Real Madrid's repertoire is David Alaba, a unique defensive player with a fantastic set-piece ability. His overall stats will be well rounded like usual, however, he has dropped a rating for EA FC 24.

Rodrygo (85 OVR)

Rodrygo (85 OVR)

A great +4 upgrade for Brazilian wonderkid Rodrygo as he is now an 85 rated card. 88 pace with 86 dribbling and 82 shooting this card looks insane!

Tchouameni (84 OVR)

A nice upgrade for Tchouameni in EA FC 24 moving +2 ratings from FIFA 23. He has great all rounded stats with great defending and physicality he will be a great ball winning midfielder in Ultimate Team!

Mendy (82 OVR)

Mendy (82 OVR)

We have a potential OP card ready for EA FC 24 with 92 pace and 86 physicality this Mendy card will be amazing! He will be priced highly in EA FC 24 in the beginning but if you can get your hands on him then you have one of the best LBs on the game!

Camavinga (82 OVR)

Another Real Madrid wonderkid, Camavinga receives a nice upgrade from his 79-rated card in FIFA 23 to 82 rated in EA FC 24! Great all rounded stats apart from his shooting, this card will be very popular at the start of FC 24!

Guler (77 OVR)

Guler (77 OVR)

Turkish wonderkid Guler made his dream move to Real Madrid this summer after rejecting numerous clubs for his signature, he was one of the biggest moves of the window in terms of social media views! An amazing wonderkid who is going to become one of the best in the world!

