Predicting the Top 10 Wonderkids in EA FC 24 Career Mode

Anticipation for EA Sports FC 24 continues to grow with the release date in just over a month’s time, on 29 September.

Career Mode is the perfect mode for you to discover the next best talents, sign them for your team and turn them into one of the world's best players.

EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode will be no different and this list of wonderkids could help you find your next club legend.

So which of these players under 20, will you be signing in your first Career Mode save?

EA FC 24 Wonderkids

With the ratings not yet released, these are our predictions for who the best wonderkids will be. We are basing this off our predictions for the potential as well as overall of each player.

To be a wonderkid they will need to be aged 19 or younger at the start of the season, so no more Buyako Saka or Jude Bellingham! Instead, a new generation of stars gets their shot at the top.

Gavi

Team: Barcelona

Position: Centre midfield

Predicted OVR/POT: 82/90

Undoubtedly the greatest U20 talent in world football right now. Gavi is a product of the La Masia Academy, famous for producing the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, and Xavi, to name a few.

click to enlarge + 4 MAESTRO - Gavi is Bacelona's next superstar

Featuring regularly for Barcelona over the past two seasons, the 19-year-old was instrumental in the Catalan side’s La Liga triumph in the 22/23 season.

Gavi is the perfect wonderkid and slots straight into any midfield on EA FC 24.

Antonio Silva

Team: Benfica

Position: Centre back

Predicted OVR/POT: 80/88

Antonio Silva’s growth over the past year has been huge. Silva has forced his way into an experienced Benfica backline and helped the Portuguese side win their first Primeira Liga title in four years.

The 19-year-old is physically strong, and once again could slot into any backline from the beginning of your Career Mode.

Linked with several of Europe’s elite clubs, Antonio Silva is destined for greatness and is another superb player for you to sign in Career Mode.

Rico Lewis (Manchester City, Right Back, Predicted OVR/POT, 74/87)

Team: Man City

Position: Right back

Predicted OVR/POT: 74/87

A treble winner at just 18 years of age, Rico Lewis has been a surprise package in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

Relatively unknown to most Premier League fans, Lewis found his way into the history-making City side and has stayed there since.

click to enlarge + 4 Pep Guardiola happy with Rico Lewis

His manager was so confident in his ability, that he let Joao Cancelo go to Bayern on loan.

Quick on and off the ball, Rico Lewis could be the perfect full-back option and with an eye for a pass, his assist numbers could be fantastic in your save.

Alejandro Balde

Team: Barcelona

Position: Left back

Predicted OVR/POT: 80/88

Jordi Alba’s protege. The left-back spot for Barcelona has been solely solidified by one man for well over a decade, but with Alba leaving the club to retire in sunny Miami with his good friend Lionel Messi, Alejandro Balde has filled the role.

With six assists and a goal to his name in Barcelona’s title-winning season last year, Balde has been one of the stand-out full-backs in La Liga.

Another young player that could easily start for most teams in the game, the 19-year-old will be a welcome addition to any Career Mode save.

Youssoufa Moukoko

Team: Borussia Dortmund

Position: Striker

Predicted OVR/POT: 77/89

Everyone’s favourite Career Mode wonderkid over the past few years, Youssoufa Moukoko continues to perform for Borussia Dortmund and came close to knocking Bayern Munich off their perch last season.

click to enlarge + 4 FUTURE STAR - Moukoko won't be at Dortmund for too much longer

Moukoko holds the record for being the youngest player to play in the Bundesliga and last season he scored seven goals in the competition.

At just 18 years of age, the Cameroon-born, German international has a lot of room to grow and his lightning speed and composed finishing could make him the perfect attacking option for your Career Mode save.

Alejandro Garnacho

Team: Man United

Position: Left wing

Predicted OVR/POT: 75/87

Another player that is destined for greatness is Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine had his breakout season last year, winning the Carabao Cup with the Red Devils – the first major trophy of his career.

The 19-year-old showed positive signs throughout the season, with his tricky wing play and speed and even grabbed three goals in the league, some in dramatic circumstances.

EA FC 24 will see Garnacho with a face scan and a likely upgrade to his rating and potential. Bound to be popular amongst many Career Mode players, can he lead your team to victory?

Endrick (Real Madrid, Striker, Predicted OVR/POT, 73/87)

Team: Real Madrid

Position: Striker

Predicted OVR/POT: 73/87

Real Madrid and Brazilian wonderkids go together like bacon and eggs. Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Casemiro, and Marcelo have all made the journey from the Brazilian Serie A to the Galacticos, with Endrick the next on that list.

click to enlarge + 4 Endrick following in Vinicius Jr's footsteps

The 17-year-old forward made his debut for Palmeiras in October 2022, becoming the youngest player to ever feature for the club, before quickly being snapped up by Real Madrid two months later, with an agreement in place that he will join the Spanish club when he turns 18.

Although it is likely that Endrick won’t be on EA FC 24 straight away, if he is added in an update in 2024, he will have a crazy high potential.

Giorgio Scalvini

Team: Atalanta

Position: Centre back

Predicted OVR/POT: 77/86

The new breed of Italian defenders is led by Giorgio Scalvini. Following in the footsteps of Maldini, Nesta, Chiellini, and Bonucci before him, the Atalanta player has a bright future ahead of him and is another great option for a Career Mode save.

At 19 years of age, Scalvini has made over 50 appearances in Serie A and helped the club achieve a fifth-place finish last season.

The youngster has also featured for Italy on the national stage and looks set to make the centre-back position his own for the next 15 years.

Evan Ferguson

Team: Brighton

Position: Striker

Predicted OVR/POT: 73/86

Brighton’s scouting system is unrivalled; however, Evan Ferguson is a product of the Brighton academy, unlike many of his teammates.

Standing at six feet and two inches, the Irishman is a brute force against many defenders and last season Ferguson scored six goals in 19 appearances for a Brighton side that reached the highest league finish in their history, earning European football for the first time.

His height and strength would cause AI defenders real problems, and his finishing ability is likely to have a huge boost in EA FC 24.

Evan Ferguson could be the perfect cheap striker option to guide your Career Mode team to glory.

Mathys Tel

Team: Bayern Munich

Position: Striker

Predicted OVR/POT: 73/86

Born in 2005, Mathys Tel was bought by Bayern Munich for 20 million euros last summer and featured 22 times in the Bavarian's title-winning season, scoring five goals.

Loading...

A very pacey striker, Tel could be meta in EA FC 24, especially as his rating rises and with Harry Kane in the squad to teach him, who knows what kind of player he can become.

The Frenchman is another valuable option and one to grow into one of the best in the world.

Honourable mentions