EA Sports FC 24 player ratings are set to be announced soon, with the new game's release almost a month away!

Something that is anticipated every year is whether your favourite players have received upgrades or downgrades and whether their stats will make them fun in the new game.

The FIFA community has seen leaks over the weekend of 10 players' ratings ahead of the 29 September release date.

This year sees the introduction of women in FUT, so the ratings leak by @Fut_scoreboard on Twitter includes new female players for your Ultimate Team squads.

50-41 player ratings revealed

The list below features an array of players from different leagues, who occupy different positions and are in different stages of their careers.

These will be some of the highest rated players in the game, and likely to be some of the most fun cards to use upon the release of EA FC 24.

We have the captains of both North London clubs, Arsenal and Spurs, with an equal rating, meaning a big upgrade for one and a downgrade for another.

click to enlarge + 2 Frenkie de Jong

Some familiar faces will see their ratings kept the same and are likely to be the perfect SBC fodder in just a few months' time.

A few experienced heads have seen their rating punctured by EA, and there are two female strikers who could be leading the line for your team.

One of which could be the new Mbappe walkout troll and the other looks to be very overpowered and could be highly-priced upon release.

Here is the list of the player ratings 50-41 in EA FC 24:

50: Lautaro Martinez - 87 OVR

49: Frenkie de Jong - 87 OVR

48: Martin Odegaard - 87 OVR

47: Mike Maignan - 87 OVR

46: Marquinhos - 87 OVR

45: Luka Modric - 87 OVR

44: Son Heung-Min - 87 OVR

43: Manuel Neuer - 87 OVR

42: Sophie Smith - 88 OVR

41: Marie-Antoinette Katoto - 88 OVR

click to enlarge + 2 Spurs captain Heung-Min Son

When will the EA FC 24 ratings be revealed?

Based on previous releases, FC 24 player ratings should be revealed around two weeks prior to the game release.

Ahead of FIFA 23, the ratings database was published by EA on 17 September, which was 13 days before the game became available.

Judging by this, we should be seeing EA FC 24 Top 100 player ratings around 16 September, which is only two weeks away!