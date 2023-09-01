Four Players TIED For Best Rating in EA FC 24 According to Latest Leak

September is here which means we are finally in the release month for EA FC 24! There is a lot of hype for this new era of football gaming, with players crossing their fingers for improved gameplay and new features in modes.

While we know a lot about Career Mode and Ultimate Team for the new games, the EA FC 24 ratings are yet to be confirmed. However, we've been getting reliable leaks all week and the latest one shows off the very best players in EA FC 24.

Top players leaked

The final set of leaks has arrived and with it, the top 10 players have been unveiled.

If you've been paying attention to the leaks of #50-41, #40-31, #30-21, and #20-11 you can probably guess who is in the top 10 players of EA FC 24, but let's go through them anyway!

Thibaut Courtois - 90 OVR

Karim Benzema - 90 OVR

Harry Kane - 90 OVR

Robert Lewandowski - 90 OVR

Sam Kerr - 90 OVR

Lionel Messi - 90 OVR

Alexia Putellas - 91 OVR

Kevin De Bruyne - 91 OVR

Erling Haaland - 91 OVR

Kylian Mbappe - 91 OVR

There are no surprises here, except maybe for Lionel Messi's 90 OVR rating. His MLS move this summer has been a smash hit for everyone involved, but there is no question that his place at the top of the world game is not as strong as it once was.

The ratings top out at 91 OVR this year, with Kylian Mbappe, Kevin De Bruyne, and Erling Haaland all sharing the top step. This makes sense, as they are undoubtedly the best trio in the world right now.

They are joined at 91 OVR by Spain's Alexia Putellas, who is the highest-rated woman in EA FC 24.

The top 10 is dominated by attacking talent. With six strikers, two CAMs, and a winger featuring. The only non-attacker is Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois who is once again the best-rated goalkeeper in the game.

When will the official ratings drop?

Of course, none of these ratings are official. While the source is very reliable when it comes to FIFA & EA FC information, we can't officially crown Haaland, Mbappe, De Bruyne, and Putellas until EA themselves reveal the ratings.

Based on previous years we expect the grand unveiling of the ratings to be around 12 September. So keep your eyes out for a full breakdown then!