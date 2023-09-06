Liverpool ratings surprisingly good in EA FC 24!

EA FC 24 is approaching with just the official ratings yet to be revealed by EA. The first title of EA FC is almost here, adding to the hype of the new game almost being released!

Luckily for us, there are many leaks of player ratings giving us a first insight into how harshly or kindly rate players in this new title. Leaks also allow us to start putting together some OP starter squads ahead of FC 24 Ultimate Team. 50% of the game has now been added with Women joining Ultimate Team, allowing for many more options for Ultimate Team squads and a lot more FC 24 OP Women players to pick from.

There are new leaks daily at the moment and we now have the latest being the leaked Liverpool FC squad ratings!

Liverpool in EA FC 24

The latest leak has dropped showcasing 17 ratings and stats for the Liverpool squad in EA FC 24. These are just leaks at the moment which suggests that there may be a couple of changes until the full launch of the game.

Liverpool had a tough season in the Premier League finishing in the 5th position just missing out on Champions League football to Newcastle United who finished in the 4th position just 4 points ahead of Liverpool.

Virgil Van Dijk (89 OVR)

A -1 downgrade for Van Dijk, however, he still remains one of the best CBs in the game with great pace, passing dribbling and amazing defending and physicality this card will still be used by everyone who can afford him in FC 24.

Mohamed Salah (89 OVR)

A fairly shocking FC 24 downgrade for Salah also receives a -1 downgrade after a successful personal season many fans are not happy with this decision by EA! Salah still remains a top player in FC 24, however, we believe he should have remained 90 rated.

Alisson (89 OVR)

The Brazilian wall between the sticks, Alisson remains one of the best keepers in the game which will come as no surprise. 89 rated and it is definitely deserved.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (86 OVR)

Trent falls down 1 rating in EA FC 24 however, his card actually looks better? The only difference to his card from FIFA 23 to FC 24 is that he received a -1 downgrade in dribbling, however, he was upgraded to +1 in passing. A fantastic card that somehow looks better despite the -1 overall downgrade.

Andrew Robertson (86 OVR)

Andrew Robertson also received a -1 downgrade yet again, his card looks pretty much the same. He still remains a top LB and will be one of the best in FC 24.

Diogo Jota (85 OVR)

Jota has some great stats for a CF as he will now fill in the Bobby Firmino role, with 82 pace, 82 shooting and 84 physicality he has a good card!

Luis Diaz (84 OVR)

Rapid as expected, Diaz comes in with the pace! An amazing 91 pace made even better with 87 dribbling this card will be OP in FC 24!

Cody Gakpo (83 OVR)

Gakpo has a fantastic card with 85 pace, 82 shooting and 84 dribbling. He has the same rating in FC 24 as he was in FIFA 23 which seems like the right call by EA.

Alexis Mac Allister (82 OVR)

A huge +6 upgrade for World Cup winner Mac Allister, well deserved as he also scored 10 Premier League goals from the midfield for Brighton. He now joins Liverpool where he hopes to make a difference!

Darwin Nunez (82 OVR)

Darwin Nunez may have had a shaky season at Liverpool but he still secures himself an 81-rated card in FC 24 with 91 pace and 81 shooting he will be very overpowered!

Dominik Szoboszlai (82 OVR)

This a fantastic card for Szoboszlai with amazing stats for a CAM with good pace passing shooting and dribbling he is a brilliant playmaker who will slot into any starter squad.

Ibrahima Konate (81 OVR)

Another potential OP card as Konate joins the leaks with 77 pace, 82 defending and 82 physicality. A brilliant card for the start of FC 24.

Joel Matip (81 OVR)

Matip is shown a huge -4 downgrade making his card pretty unusable in FC 24 with 61 pace and 81 defending there are definitely better options in the Premier League.

Wataru Endo (80 OVR)

New signing Endo also looks to add quality to the midfield and although he is a fantastic player in real life, his card has not been well treated by EA Sports despite his +2 upgrade.

Ryan Gravenberch (79 OVR)

After a tough time at Bayern Munich, Gravenberch makes a move to the Premier League where he will look to regain form and fulfil the potential that we all know he has!

Joe Gomez (79 OVR)

A very OP card as we all expected with 82 pace he will be very common in most starter squads. Although his defence is only 79 with 77 physicality, his pace makes up for these attributes!

