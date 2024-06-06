Will EA Sports College Football 25 be on Game Pass?

Fans are wondering if EA Sports College Football 25 will be on Game Pass, as the highly anticipated sports game release date is inching closer and closer.

Players want to get their hands on the game, especially since EA Sports College Football 25 brings many new features, and Game Pass might be one of the ways to do it.

Unfortunately, we still don't know if EA Sports College Football 25 will be available on Game Pass at the time of launch or at all, as no information about it has been revealed by EA Sports.

However, if we take a look at the other EA Sports football game franchise, Madden, there is a good chance the game will come to Game Pass, but only after a few months of its release, as that's been the norm for past Madden games.

Game Pass is one of the most popular video game subscription services, and also has a partnership with EA Sports. Since EA Sports College Football 25 is one of the most anticipated games from the publisher in quite some time, maybe it will get added to Game Pass earlier than expected.

As of right now, if you really want to play EA Sports College Football 25 as soon as it's released, you will need to buy one of the game editions for either the Xbox Series X|S or the PlayStation 5.

We will update this article regularly, so make sure to bookmark it.

