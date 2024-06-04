One question doesn't leave the mind of football fans, and that question is when does EA Sports College Football 25 come out, as players can't wait for the return of the historic franchise.

EA Sports College Football 25 will introduce some exciting features, and immerse players in the passionate world of college football, allowing players to take their college to the promised land.

EA Sports College Football comes out on Friday 19 July, however, players who buy the Deluxe Edition can access the game three days earlier.

The title marks the return of the College Football franchise, and it brings a plethora of new features, such as the wear & tear system, new player abilities, the home field advantage feature, and new playbooks.

These features aim to make EA Sports College Football 25 the most realistic football game ever, especially the wear & tear system, which aims to recreate the "real-world effects of fatigue and damage on a player's performance".

Furthermore, EA Sports College Football 25 also has four unique game modes, that provide players with different ways to experience college football.

From becoming a coach and taking your college to the promised land, or creating your player and winning the Heisman trophy, the game allows you to experience college football like never before.

