College Football 25 Recruitment Guide

Dynasty mode is the most popular College Football 25 mode, as it allows players to select their favorite college team and build it into a superpower. But to do that gamers need to attract the best players, which is easier said than done.

Recruiting the best prospects for your college can be challenging, especially if you are competing with the big programs. This guide will help you understand how the recruiting feature works, and what to do to secure the best prospects.

The recruiting feature allows you to have access to a prospect list, which consists of thousands of players from all positions who are ranked in five-star categories, and select up to 35 prospects.

You can scout the prospects, which will allow you to know the player's attributes, and use various actions to increase that player's interest in your college. These actions can be offering a scholarship, scheduling a visit, and making calls to the player's family and friends, among many others.

Each week you can select new prospects and discard old ones, scout them, and perform actions to increase their interest in your college. This means that recruiting is always ongoing throughout the season.

Many things affect why a prospect is or isn't interested in your college. Things such as your college playstyle, the proximity to their home, whether your college is a championship contender or not, your program tradition, brand exposure, the likelihood of the players who play in your college-going pro, and much more.

All of this plays a factor in the player's interest in your college, the probability of him joining your college, and how much convincing you need to do for him to consider joining your college.

Throughout the season players will lock you out, which means they will leave you out of their top five, and you have to remove them from your prospects list. However, some might also commit to your college, and you will be able to sign them on Signing Day.

It's also worth noting that if you select the recruiter archetype when building your coach character, it will be much easier to recruit players.

How to Recruit the Best Prospects

To secure the best prospects in College Football 25 there are a couple of things you must do.

The first one, and perhaps the most important, is to pay attention to the deal breakers of players. If you can't give a player the playing time he needs, brand exposure, or your college is very far from his home, the best thing you can do is to discard him as a prospect, as the chances of you signing him are very low.

Pay especially attention to the playstyle that prospects like, if they fit your college playstyle the chances of convincing them to join your college increase significantly. At the same time, if they aren't a fan of your playstyle, move on.

Search for the 3-star prospects that are diamonds in the ruff, and can outplay the four and five-star prospects every college is chasing. These players have great attributes, and incredible potential, and will be much easier to captivate than the four or five-star prospects, who most times have half the country colleges after them.

This is particularly important if you coaching a small college, as the chances of getting four and five-star prospects to commit to you are very low. So your best option is to find unbelievable 3-star prospects, that can take your program to the next level.

If you are coaching a top college team, don't be afraid to throw everything at your favorite prospect, especially if there are quite a few good programs interested in them. Sometimes going all in is a great strategy, you just need to make sure that player is worth your scouting resources.

Make sure you sign prospects that fill the gaps in your team. To do this, you need to access your deep chart, see what positions you need to strengthen, and select prospects for those positions. It's also crucial you know which players are graduating, or thinking about transferring so that you can recruit an adequate replacement for them.

By doing this, your college team will always have great players from top to bottom, and you will ensure your program is a championship contender for many years.

We hope this guide was useful, and wish you good luck in recruiting the best prospects and building a dynasty with your college team.

