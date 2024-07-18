How to Audible in College Football 25

In College Football 25 it's very important to know how to call an audible, as this will allow you to trick your opponent, and quickly adapt to their defensive formation.

Football is like a chess game, and sometimes you need to quickly move your pieces to avoid a checkmate. Calling an audible allows you to do just that.

Calling an audible in College Football 25 is actually quite simple and fast. First, you need to press X on Xbox Series X/S or square on PlayStation to open the audible menu.

In the audible menu, you have four different players to select from, both on offense and on defense. You can then choose to change the entire play, the defensive formation, or a player's route.

Calling an audible allows you to change your play, formation, or the player's actions before the snap. It's a tool that allows you to adapt to your opponent's defensive or offensive plan on the fly.

It's useful in a plethora of different scenarios, such as when your opponent stacks the box, so you scrap your running play and decide to opt for a pass play, or when your star wide receiver is left in a 1v1 situation, and you change his route to take advantage of that.

Audibles are also very useful on defense, allowing you to decide to stack the box after you see your opponent's offensive formation, or even change the entire defensive formation.

The art of calling an audible isn't easy to master, so if you are new to College Football, we suggest you go to the training facility and practice calling an audible there.

Then play some offline games where the main focus is getting used to the audible tool, and see just how much it can impact a game. Once you feel ready, hit the Ultimate Team field, and show your opponents you are the king of adjustments.

