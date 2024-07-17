EA Sports College Football 25 early access is here, which means many players already have their hands on the game, and most didn't wait to get onto the field.

However, before entering the field on EA Sports College Football 25, be it on Ultimate Team, Road to Glory, or in the popular Dynasty mode, you need to know which are the best playbooks in the game.

Playbooks are important no matter the game mode you are playing, so knowing the best ones, and mastering them, is crucial, to find success on EA Sports College Football 25.

Knowing which are the best playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25 will make it easier to score, stopping opponents from doing so, and of course, will help players collect a lot of wins.

This article will be divided into two parts, the best offensive and defensive playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25, so let's get right into it.

The 3-2-6 is the best defensive playbook in EA Sports College Football 25. This playbook has a plethora of unique formations and contains some classic great formations such as the Nickel 3-3 Odd, which is incredibly strong, and the Dolar 3-2 formation.

Pretty much every single formation the 3-2-6 playbook contains is strong, especially the Nickel and Dollar formations. The Nickel formation blitz options are incredibly strong, but that's not all, as its man or zone coverage options are also very good.

This playbook provides you with many great coverage formations, be it man or zone coverage, and when it comes to blitz options, it's second to none.

In a close second place, we have the 4-2-5 playbook. What separates this playbook from all the others in EA Sports College Football 25, is the fact it's the only one with the Big Nickle formation, which has proved to be quite strong so far.

The 4-2-5 playbook also contains the Nickel 3-3 Odd formation, which as we mentioned above, has some incredible blitz options, and is perhaps the best defensive formation in the game.

Both of these playbooks are incredibly strong as of right now and can transform your defense from decent to great. So make sure you at least try out these playbooks in a couple of games.

If you like to run the football like there is no tomorrow, then the Air Force playbook is the perfect one for you. This playbook offers you a plethora of different ways to run the football, including many play actions.

However, if running isn't really your thing, and you're more of a passing person, then the Washington State Cougars playbook is the one you want to use. This playbook offers an immeasurable amount of passing plays, with a plethora of different sub-formations.

No matter the type of passing formation you are looking for, the Washington State Cougars playbook has it, and with so many passing formations, even if your opponent knows you are going to pass the ball, he will still have a very hard time stopping it.

When it comes to the overall best playbook in EA Sports College Football 25, that award goes to the Colorado State Rams, who have some incredible formations and plays, in their playbook.

The Colorado State Rams playbook contains a great mix of passing, running, and trick plays, which makes it a very diverse playbook. Their gun and pistol formations are great, offering some popular plays as well as new ones. Name the type of formation you want and this playbook has it, in abundance.

These are the best playbooks in EA Sports College Football 25, and we hope they help you find a lot of success in the field.

Let us know what you think of these playbooks in the comments below!

EA Sports College Football 25 Top 10 Players Revealed! | The Toughest Places To Play on EA Sports College Football 25 | EA Sports College Football 25 Team Power Rankings | Is EA Sports College Football 25 Coming to PS4? | Is EA Sports College Football 25 Coming to Xbox One?