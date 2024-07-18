The College Football 25 early access is here, which means that after 11 years fans can once again play with their favorite college, on a plethora of game modes.

But players who want the most authentic College Football gameplay experience possible will have to make some changes to the game's sliders. These changes will make the game more realistic and immersive.

As mentioned above, to obtain the most realistic and authentic College Football gameplay experience, you will need to make some changes to the game's sliders.

These changes will make everything about the College Football 25 gameplay feel more realistic, including blocking, defense awareness, and home-field advantage. The main goal is to deliver a realistic, yet challenging experience.

Changing sliders in College Football 25 is quite simple, as you only need to go to the main menu, and then access the settings tab.

In the settings menu, you will have access to the game options, penalties, player, and CPU skills tabs, which let you change the sliders of College Football 25.

These sliders will make your College Football 25 experience as realistic as possible. So if you are coaching a weak team in Dynasty mode don't expect to win a lot of games, at least not in the first season.

Best College Football 25 Game Settings Sliders Difficulty: Heisman Quarter Length: 12 Minutes Accelerated Clock: On Minimum Play Clock Time: 20 Seconds Defensive Ball Hawk: Off Defensive Heat Seeker Assist: Off Injuries: 42 Fatigue: 72 Player Speed parity Scale: 95

Realistic Penalty Sliders

Penalties are a big part of college football, as they can stop teams' momentum, or swing the game in a different direction.

If you want to have a more arcade experience you can set all of these settings to zero, but for a realistic gameplay experience, these are the sliders you should use:

Most Realistic Penalty Sliders For College Football 25 Offside: 60 False State: 65 Offensive Holding: 65 Facemask: 65 Illegal Block in the Back: 65 Roughing the Passer: 50 Defensive Pass Interference: 95

Player and CPU Realistic Sliders

These Sliders will make your player and the CPU player's actions feel much more realistic. They will impact your QB pass accuracy, reaction time, and WR catching percentage, among other things.

College Football 25 Player and CPU Realistic Sliders Player QB Accuracy: 36 Player Pass Blocking: 42 Player WR Catching: 49 Player Run Blocking: 30 Player Ball Security: 45 Player Reaction Time: 76 Player Interceptions: 13 Player Pass Coverage: 72 Player Tackling: 49 Player Special Teams: All set at 50 CPU QB Accuracy: 21 CPU Pass Blocking: 10 CPU WR Catching: 49 CPU Run Blocking: 100 CPU Ball Security: 45 CPU Reaction Time: 76 CPU Interceptions: 13 CPU Pass Coverage: 72 CPU Tackling: 51 CPU Special Teams: All Set at 50

It's worth noting that you can always adjust these sliders if you feel there is a specific area of the game that doesn't feel that realistic, or if you simply aren't enjoying the gameplay experience with them.

There is nothing wrong with making some adjustments of your own, in fact, we rather encourage you to do that.

Well, here you have it, the most realistic sliders for College Football 25.

We hope this guide answered all of the questions you had about College Football 25 Sliders, and wish you good luck and a lot of fun in your games.

