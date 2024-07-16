All Physical Abilities in College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 has finally entered early access, which means players who bought the Deluxe Edition can finally get their hands on the game, and experience all of the game modes.
However, before jumping right into the EA Sports College Football 25 field, players should first understand everything about the physical abilities in the game, as they can have a huge impact on the outcome of a game.
Physical Abilities in EA Sports College Football 25
In EA Sports College Football 25, physical abilities are very important as they impact how players perform, be it at home or away.
Physical abilities can affect a player's ability to break a tackle, make a difficult catch, juke defenders, accuracy on the pocket, ability to fake defenders when using play action, pass blocking, and much more.
Player abilities play a factor in every single one of the EA Sports College Football 25 game modes, but they are especially crucial in the Road To Glory and Dynasty modes.
All Physical Abilities in EA Sports College Football 25
There are a total of 63 physical abilities in EA Sports College Football 25, with each one of them impacting the game uniquely, and being able to change the outcome of a match.
Here are all the physical abilities in EA Sports College Football 25:
Name
Bronze
Silver
Gold
Platinum
Mobile Deadeye
When on the run outside the pocket slight accuracy boost to WR’s up to 15 yards downfield
When on the run outside the pocket moderate accuracy boost to WR's up to 20 yards downfield
When on the run outside the pocket significant accuracy boost to WR's up to 30 yards downfield
When on the run outside the pocket ultimate accuracy boost to any receiver
House Call
Slightly improved ability to catch interception attempts
Moderately improved ability to catch interception attempts
Significantly improved ability to catch interception attempts
Ultimate ability to catch interception attempts and unlimited stamina on returns
Arm Bar
Slightly improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms
Moderately improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms
Significantly improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms
Ultimate ability to break tackles when using stiff arms and quicker broken tackles
360
Slightly improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves
Moderately improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves
Significantly improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves and increased responsiveness
Ultimate spin moves for responsiveness and faking out defenders
Headfirst
Slight ability to break more tackles when using truck moves
Moderate ability to break more tackles when using truck moves
Significantly more broken tackles when using truck moves
Ultimate ability to break tackles when using truck moves and quicker broken tackles
Step Up
Slightly improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure
Moderately improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure
Significantly improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure
Ultimate accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure
Sleight of Hand
Slightly increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain
Moderately increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain
Significantly increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain
Ultimate ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain
Magician
Slightly more agile in standard pocket movement
Moderately agility boost when in standard pocket movement
Significant agility boost in standard pocket movement
Ultimate ability to move around in the pocket
Off Platform
Slight accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 15 yards downfield
Moderate accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 20 yards downfield
Significant accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 30 yards downfield
Ultimate accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 40 yards downfield
Safety Valve
Slightly improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excludes knockouts)
Moderately improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excludes knockouts)
Significantly improved cuts vs man coverage, and catching when aligned in the backfield (excludes knockouts)
Ultimate ability to win vs man coverage, and secure catches when aligned in the backfield
Pocket Shield
Slightly improved double team pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less
Moderately improved pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less
Significantly improved pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less
Ultimate pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less
Extender
Slightly improved ability to break sacks vs defensive backs
Moderately improved ability to break sacks vs defensive backs, slightly improved vs all defenders
Significantly improved ability to break sacks vs all defenders
Ultimate break sacks ability
Knockout
Slightly increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense
Moderately increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense
Significantly increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense
Ultimate knockout ability and prevention of broken tackles on catch attempts by the offense
Duress
Slightly increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front
Moderately increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front
Significantly increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front
Ultimate pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front
Hammer
Slightly improved ability to land hit stick attempts (excluding weight mismatches)
Moderately improved ability to land hit stick attempts (excluding weight mismatches)
Significantly improved ability to land hit stick attempts
Ultimate hit stick ability, including performing them from a distance
Wrap Up
Slight protection from broken tackles on standard tackles
Moderate protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles
Significant protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles
Ultimate protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles
Shifty
Slightly increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns when moving at high speeds
Moderately improved ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns when moving at high speeds
Significantly increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns
Ultimate ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns
Side Step
Slightly improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves
Moderately improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves
Decently improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves
Ultimate juke moves for responsiveness and faking out defenders
Lay Out
Slightly improved ability to secure dive catches
Moderately improved ability to secure dive catches
Significantly improved ability to secure dive catches
Ultimate ability to secure dive catches
Take Down
Slightly increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts
Moderately increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts
Significantly improved ability to prevent broken sack attempts and force sack fumbles
Ultimate ability to prevent broken sack attempts and force sack fumbles
50/50
With positional advantage, slightly improved 1v1 jump balls 30+ yards downfield or in the endzone
With positional advantage, moderately improved 1v1 jump balls 30+ yards downfield or in the endzone
With positional advantage, significantly improved 1v1 jump balls 20+ yards downfield or in the endzone
With positional advantage, ultimate ability to win 1v1 jump balls 15+ yards downfield or in the endzone
Balanced
Slightly improved ability to break strip attempts
Moderately improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts
Significantly improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts
Ultimate ability to break hit stick and strip attempts
Blow Up
Slightly improved ability to beat impact block attempts
Moderately improved ability to beat impact block attempts
Significantly improved ability to beat impact block attempts
Ultimate ability to beat impact block attempts
Bouncer
Slightly fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage
Moderately fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage
Significantly fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage
Ultimate fatigue to opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage
Jammer
Slightly improved cut reaction in man coverage
Moderately improved cut reaction in man coverage
Significantly improved cut reaction in man coverage
Ultimate cut reaction in man coverage
Mobile Resistance
Slightly improved ability to resist pressure on the run
Moderately improved ability to resist pressure on the run
Significantly improved ability to resist pressure on the run
Ultimate ability to resist pressure on the run
Recoup
Slightly improved fatigue recovery when off the field
Moderately improved fatigue recovery when off the field
Significantly improved fatigue recovery off the field and stamina recovery during plays
Ultimate ability to resist fatigue accrual and recover stamina during plays
Resistance
When standing in the pocket, slight protection from medium pressure
Standing in the pocket, moderate protection from medium pressure, slight protection from heavy pressure
Standing in the pocket, significant protection from medium pressure, moderate protection from heavy pressure
When standing in the pocket, ultimate protection from pressure
Dot!
Slightly accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket
Moderately accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket
Significant accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket
Ultimate accuracy when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket
Pull Down
Slightly improved ball security when sacked while standing in the pocket
Moderately improved ball security when sacked while standing in the pocket
Significantly improved ball security when sacked while standing or throwing in the pocket
Ultimate ball security when sacked or throwing, including scrambling behind the LOS
Sidekick
Slightly improved cut blocks when in pass protection
Decently improved cut blocks when in pass protection
Significantly improved cut blocks when in pass protection
Ultimate ability to cut blocks when in pass protection
Option King
Slight accuracy increase on quick pitches
Moderate accuracy increase on quick pitches, speed increase on strong pitches
Significantly accuracy/speed increase on pitches, and Wear and Tear protection on option plays
Ultimate speed/accuracy increase on pitches, and Wear and Tear protection on option plays
Workhorse
Slight protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players
Moderate protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players
Significant protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players
Ultimate protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players
Downhill
Slight more broken tackles after reaching max speed
Moderately increased broken tackles after reaching max speed
Significantly more broken tackles when reaching 90% of max speed
Ultimate ability to break tackles after reaching 80% of max speed
Sure Hands
Slightly improved ability to avoid drops (excludes dive and jumping catches)
Decently improved ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dive and jumping catches)
Significantly improved ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dive and jumping catches)
Ultimate ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dive and jumping catches)
Cutter
Slightly improved cut moves against man coverage ( excluding double moves)
Decently improved cut moves against man coverage ( excluding double moves)
Significantly improved cut moves against man coverage ( excluding double moves)
Ultimate cut moves against man coverage on (excluding double moves)
Double Dip
Slightly improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes
Moderately improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes
Significantly improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes
Ultimate ability to win double move routes against single man coverage
Press Pro
Slightly improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders
Moderately improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders
Significantly improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders
Ultimate ability to beat press attempts from defenders
Quick Drop
Slightly improved movement on standard pass plays
Moderately improved movement on standard pass plays
Significantly improved movement on standard pass plays
Ultimate pass blocking movement on standard pass plays
Option Shield
Slightly improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage
Moderately improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage
Significantly improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage
Ultimate option blocking ability when close to the line of scrimmage
Inside Shield
Slightly improved double team blocks on inside runs when close to the line of scrimmage
Moderately improved blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage
Significantly improved blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage
Ultimate blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage
Screen Enforcer
Slightly improved blocking on screen plays
Moderately improved blocking on screen plays
Significantly improved blocking on screen plays
Ultimate blocking on screen plays including ability to pancake defenders
Pa Shield
Slightly improved blocking on play action plays 1st down or less than 3 yards to gai
Moderately improved blocking on play action plays 1st down or less than 3 yards to gain
Significantly improved blocking on play action plays 1st down or less than 3 yards to gain
Ultimate play action blocking on 1st down or less than 3 yards to gain
Second Level
Slightly improved blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense
Moderately improved blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense
Significantly improved blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense
Ultimate blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense
Outside Shield
Slightly improved double team blocks on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage
Moderately improved double team blocks on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage
Significantly improved on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage
Ultimate first level blocking on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage
Inside Disruptor
Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs
Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs
Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs
Ultimate shedding against inside runs including double teams
Outside Disruptor
Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs
Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs
Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs
Ultimate shedding against outside runs including double teams
Option Disruptor
Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on option runs
Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on option runs
Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on option runs
Ultimate shedding against option runs including double teams
Pocket Disruptor
Slightly improved pass rush on 3rd/4th down and 8+
Moderately improved pass rush on 3rd/4th down and 8+
Significantly improved pass rush on any down and distance, especially 3rd/4th down and 8+
Ultimate pass rush, especially 3rd/4th down and 8+
Strong Grip
Slightly boost to lateral shed prevention on run plays
Moderate boost to lateral shed prevention on run plays
Significantly boost to lateral shed prevention on run and pass plays
Ultimate prevention of lateral sheds on run and pass plays
Ground N Pound
Successful pancakes on run plays add slight fatigue to the engaged defender
Successful pancakes on run plays add moderate fatigue to the engaged defender
Successful pancakes run plays add significant fatigue to the engaged defender
Successful pancakes run plays add ultimate fatigue to the engaged defender
Grip Breaker
Slightly increased lateral sheds on run plays
Moderately increased lateral sheds on run plays
Significantly increased lateral sheds on run and pass plays
Ultimate ability to shed laterally on run and pass plays
Wear Down
Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add slight fatigue to the engaged defender
Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add moderate fatigue to the engaged defender
Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add significant fatigue to the engaged defender
Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add ultimate fatigue to the engaged defender
Aftershock
Slightly increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles
Moderately increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles
Significantly increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles
Ultimate wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles
Robber
Slightly improved movement in zone coverage
Moderately improved movement in zone coverage
Significantly improved movement in zone coverage
Ultimate movement in zone coverage
Ballhawk
Slightly improved ability to break after a pass has been released
Moderately improved ability to break after a pass has been released
Significantly improved ability to break after a pass has been released
Ultimate ability to break after a pass has been released
Takeoff
Slightly quicker release off the line when not being pressed
Moderately quicker release off the line when not being pressed
Significantly quicker release off the line when not being pressed
Ultimate release off the line when not being pressed
Quick Jump
Slightly quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing
Moderately quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing
Significantly quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing
Ultimate jump off the snap when pass rushing
Quick Step
Slightly improved movement as a pull blocker
Moderately improved movement as a pull blocker
Significantly improved movement as a pull blocker
Ultimate movement as a pull blocker
Mega Leg
Slightly chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks
Moderate chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks
Significant chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks
Ultimate chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks
Coffin Corner
Slightly easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer
Moderately easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer
Significantly easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer
Ultimate accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer
Field Flip
Slightly better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further
Moderately better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further
Significantly better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further
Ultimate accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further
Chip Shot
Slightly easier accuracy timing on short field goals
Moderately easier accuracy timing on short field goals
Significantly easier accuracy timing on short field goals
Ultimate accuracy timing on short field goals
Best Physical Abilities in EA Sports College Football 25
Among the plethora of physical abilities, some stand out, such as Extender, Magician, and Workhorse.
Extender is one of the best physical abilities for offensive players, especially wide receivers and running backs. With the platinum tier, players can easily break tackles against every single defender, which can be the difference between a 3 or 13-yard gain.
The magician is perhaps the best physical ability for quarterbacks, as it allows them to move around the pocket as they wish. It helps quarterbacks become masters of the pocket, just like Tom Brady.
Workhorse is a great physical ability to have in any of your players, but especially in your defensive players, as it drastically reduces the wear and tear effect they get when colliding with other players. In games where you are against a physically tough opponent, or in close games, this ability can make a huge difference.
We hope this article answers all your questions about physical abilities in EA Sports College Football 25.
