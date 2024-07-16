All Physical Abilities in College Football 25

Mobile Deadeye When on the run outside the pocket slight accuracy boost to WR’s up to 15 yards downfield When on the run outside the pocket moderate accuracy boost to WR's up to 20 yards downfield When on the run outside the pocket significant accuracy boost to WR's up to 30 yards downfield When on the run outside the pocket ultimate accuracy boost to any receiver

House Call Slightly improved ability to catch interception attempts Moderately improved ability to catch interception attempts Significantly improved ability to catch interception attempts Ultimate ability to catch interception attempts and unlimited stamina on returns

Arm Bar Slightly improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms Moderately improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms Significantly improved ability to break tackles when using stiff arms Ultimate ability to break tackles when using stiff arms and quicker broken tackles

360 Slightly improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves Moderately improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves Significantly improved ability to fake out defenders with Spin moves and increased responsiveness Ultimate spin moves for responsiveness and faking out defenders

Headfirst Slight ability to break more tackles when using truck moves Moderate ability to break more tackles when using truck moves Significantly more broken tackles when using truck moves Ultimate ability to break tackles when using truck moves and quicker broken tackles

Step Up Slightly improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure Moderately improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure Significantly improved accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure Ultimate accuracy when stepping up into the pocket and not under pressure

Sleight of Hand Slightly increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain Moderately increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain Significantly increased ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain Ultimate ability to fake defenders using play action on 1st down or less than 3 to gain

Magician Slightly more agile in standard pocket movement Moderately agility boost when in standard pocket movement Significant agility boost in standard pocket movement Ultimate ability to move around in the pocket

Off Platform Slight accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 15 yards downfield Moderate accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 20 yards downfield Significant accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 30 yards downfield Ultimate accuracy boost when throwing across body or backfoot for receivers up to 40 yards downfield

Safety Valve Slightly improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excludes knockouts) Moderately improved ability to catch the ball when aligned in the backfield (excludes knockouts) Significantly improved cuts vs man coverage, and catching when aligned in the backfield (excludes knockouts) Ultimate ability to win vs man coverage, and secure catches when aligned in the backfield

Pocket Shield Slightly improved double team pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less Moderately improved pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less Significantly improved pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less Ultimate pass blocking if distance to first down is 10 or less

Extender Slightly improved ability to break sacks vs defensive backs Moderately improved ability to break sacks vs defensive backs, slightly improved vs all defenders Significantly improved ability to break sacks vs all defenders Ultimate break sacks ability

Knockout Slightly increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense Moderately increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense Significantly increased knockouts and less broken tackles on jumping catch attempts by the offense Ultimate knockout ability and prevention of broken tackles on catch attempts by the offense

Duress Slightly increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front Moderately increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front Significantly increased pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front Ultimate pressure effects on the QB when unblocked and in front

Hammer Slightly improved ability to land hit stick attempts (excluding weight mismatches) Moderately improved ability to land hit stick attempts (excluding weight mismatches) Significantly improved ability to land hit stick attempts Ultimate hit stick ability, including performing them from a distance

Wrap Up Slight protection from broken tackles on standard tackles Moderate protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles Significant protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles Ultimate protection from broken tackles and fakeouts on standard tackles

Shifty Slightly increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns when moving at high speeds Moderately improved ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns when moving at high speeds Significantly increased ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns Ultimate ability to maintain speed during cuts and turns

Side Step Slightly improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves Moderately improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves Decently improved ability to fake out defenders with juke moves Ultimate juke moves for responsiveness and faking out defenders

Lay Out Slightly improved ability to secure dive catches Moderately improved ability to secure dive catches Significantly improved ability to secure dive catches Ultimate ability to secure dive catches

Take Down Slightly increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts Moderately increased ability to prevent broken sack attempts Significantly improved ability to prevent broken sack attempts and force sack fumbles Ultimate ability to prevent broken sack attempts and force sack fumbles

50/50 With positional advantage, slightly improved 1v1 jump balls 30+ yards downfield or in the endzone With positional advantage, moderately improved 1v1 jump balls 30+ yards downfield or in the endzone With positional advantage, significantly improved 1v1 jump balls 20+ yards downfield or in the endzone With positional advantage, ultimate ability to win 1v1 jump balls 15+ yards downfield or in the endzone

Balanced Slightly improved ability to break strip attempts Moderately improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts Significantly improved ability to break hit stick and strip attempts Ultimate ability to break hit stick and strip attempts

Blow Up Slightly improved ability to beat impact block attempts Moderately improved ability to beat impact block attempts Significantly improved ability to beat impact block attempts Ultimate ability to beat impact block attempts

Bouncer Slightly fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage Moderately fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage Significantly fatigue opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage Ultimate fatigue to opposing route runners when performing a chuck in zone coverage

Jammer Slightly improved cut reaction in man coverage Moderately improved cut reaction in man coverage Significantly improved cut reaction in man coverage Ultimate cut reaction in man coverage

Mobile Resistance Slightly improved ability to resist pressure on the run Moderately improved ability to resist pressure on the run Significantly improved ability to resist pressure on the run Ultimate ability to resist pressure on the run

Recoup Slightly improved fatigue recovery when off the field Moderately improved fatigue recovery when off the field Significantly improved fatigue recovery off the field and stamina recovery during plays Ultimate ability to resist fatigue accrual and recover stamina during plays

Resistance When standing in the pocket, slight protection from medium pressure Standing in the pocket, moderate protection from medium pressure, slight protection from heavy pressure Standing in the pocket, significant protection from medium pressure, moderate protection from heavy pressure When standing in the pocket, ultimate protection from pressure

Dot! Slightly accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket Moderately accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket Significant accuracy boost when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket Ultimate accuracy when throwing to open receivers with feet set and a clean pocket

Pull Down Slightly improved ball security when sacked while standing in the pocket Moderately improved ball security when sacked while standing in the pocket Significantly improved ball security when sacked while standing or throwing in the pocket Ultimate ball security when sacked or throwing, including scrambling behind the LOS

Sidekick Slightly improved cut blocks when in pass protection Decently improved cut blocks when in pass protection Significantly improved cut blocks when in pass protection Ultimate ability to cut blocks when in pass protection

Option King Slight accuracy increase on quick pitches Moderate accuracy increase on quick pitches, speed increase on strong pitches Significantly accuracy/speed increase on pitches, and Wear and Tear protection on option plays Ultimate speed/accuracy increase on pitches, and Wear and Tear protection on option plays

Workhorse Slight protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players Moderate protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players Significant protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players Ultimate protection from Wear and Tear effects when colliding with other players

Downhill Slight more broken tackles after reaching max speed Moderately increased broken tackles after reaching max speed Significantly more broken tackles when reaching 90% of max speed Ultimate ability to break tackles after reaching 80% of max speed

Sure Hands Slightly improved ability to avoid drops (excludes dive and jumping catches) Decently improved ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dive and jumping catches) Significantly improved ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dive and jumping catches) Ultimate ability to avoid drops and knockouts (excludes dive and jumping catches)

Cutter Slightly improved cut moves against man coverage ( excluding double moves) Decently improved cut moves against man coverage ( excluding double moves) Significantly improved cut moves against man coverage ( excluding double moves) Ultimate cut moves against man coverage on (excluding double moves)

Double Dip Slightly improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes Moderately improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes Significantly improved cut moves against single man coverage when running double move routes Ultimate ability to win double move routes against single man coverage

Press Pro Slightly improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders Moderately improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders Significantly improved ability to beat press attempts from defenders Ultimate ability to beat press attempts from defenders

Quick Drop Slightly improved movement on standard pass plays Moderately improved movement on standard pass plays Significantly improved movement on standard pass plays Ultimate pass blocking movement on standard pass plays

Option Shield Slightly improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage Moderately improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage Significantly improved blocking on option plays when close to the line of scrimmage Ultimate option blocking ability when close to the line of scrimmage

Inside Shield Slightly improved double team blocks on inside runs when close to the line of scrimmage Moderately improved blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage Significantly improved blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage Ultimate blocking on inside run plays when close to the line of scrimmage

Screen Enforcer Slightly improved blocking on screen plays Moderately improved blocking on screen plays Significantly improved blocking on screen plays Ultimate blocking on screen plays including ability to pancake defenders

Pa Shield Slightly improved blocking on play action plays 1st down or less than 3 yards to gai Moderately improved blocking on play action plays 1st down or less than 3 yards to gain Significantly improved blocking on play action plays 1st down or less than 3 yards to gain Ultimate play action blocking on 1st down or less than 3 yards to gain

Second Level Slightly improved blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense Moderately improved blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense Significantly improved blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense Ultimate blocking after getting to the 2nd level of the defense

Outside Shield Slightly improved double team blocks on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage Moderately improved double team blocks on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage Significantly improved on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage Ultimate first level blocking on outside runs when close to the line of scrimmage

Inside Disruptor Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on inside runs Ultimate shedding against inside runs including double teams

Outside Disruptor Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on outside runs Ultimate shedding against outside runs including double teams

Option Disruptor Slightly improved shedding against single blockers on option runs Moderately improved shedding against single blockers on option runs Significantly improved shedding against single blockers on option runs Ultimate shedding against option runs including double teams

Pocket Disruptor Slightly improved pass rush on 3rd/4th down and 8+ Moderately improved pass rush on 3rd/4th down and 8+ Significantly improved pass rush on any down and distance, especially 3rd/4th down and 8+ Ultimate pass rush, especially 3rd/4th down and 8+

Strong Grip Slightly boost to lateral shed prevention on run plays Moderate boost to lateral shed prevention on run plays Significantly boost to lateral shed prevention on run and pass plays Ultimate prevention of lateral sheds on run and pass plays

Ground N Pound Successful pancakes on run plays add slight fatigue to the engaged defender Successful pancakes on run plays add moderate fatigue to the engaged defender Successful pancakes run plays add significant fatigue to the engaged defender Successful pancakes run plays add ultimate fatigue to the engaged defender

Grip Breaker Slightly increased lateral sheds on run plays Moderately increased lateral sheds on run plays Significantly increased lateral sheds on run and pass plays Ultimate ability to shed laterally on run and pass plays

Wear Down Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add slight fatigue to the engaged defender Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add moderate fatigue to the engaged defender Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add significant fatigue to the engaged defender Successful pancake blocks on pass plays add ultimate fatigue to the engaged defender

Aftershock Slightly increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles Moderately increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles Significantly increased wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles Ultimate wear and tear effects to opposing players on tackles

Robber Slightly improved movement in zone coverage Moderately improved movement in zone coverage Significantly improved movement in zone coverage Ultimate movement in zone coverage

Ballhawk Slightly improved ability to break after a pass has been released Moderately improved ability to break after a pass has been released Significantly improved ability to break after a pass has been released Ultimate ability to break after a pass has been released

Takeoff Slightly quicker release off the line when not being pressed Moderately quicker release off the line when not being pressed Significantly quicker release off the line when not being pressed Ultimate release off the line when not being pressed

Quick Jump Slightly quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing Moderately quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing Significantly quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing Ultimate jump off the snap when pass rushing

Quick Step Slightly improved movement as a pull blocker Moderately improved movement as a pull blocker Significantly improved movement as a pull blocker Ultimate movement as a pull blocker

Mega Leg Slightly chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks Moderate chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks Significant chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks Ultimate chance to avoid the penalty for overkicking on all kicks

Coffin Corner Slightly easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer Moderately easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer Significantly easier accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer Ultimate accuracy timing when punting from midfield or closer

Field Flip Slightly better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further Moderately better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further Significantly better accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further Ultimate accuracy timing on punts from own 10 yard line or further