All Mental Abilities in College Football 25

EA Sports College Football 25 is finally here, and players can't wait to dive into the game, be it to create their dream team in Ultimate Team, or take their favorite college team to the promised land in Road To Glory, and make it a powerhouse of college football.

However, before starting to play any of the EA Sports College Football 25 modes, it's crucial players understand what are mental abilities, and how they can impact the game.

As mentioned above, mental abilities are very important in EA Sports College Football 25, as they play a huge role in how a player performs, especially in away games, and pressure situations.

These abilities affect players' composure, field awareness, ability to see the passing lanes, and accuracy. They play an especially huge role in away games, as it's there players will encounter the most hostile environments to play in.

There are 13 mental abilities in EA Sports College Football 25, and each one has four tiers, bronze, silver, gold, and platinum.

Here are all the mental abilities in EA Sports College Football 25, and what each one of them does:

Name Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Road Dog Slightly increased composure gains on the road Moderately improved recovery when off the field Significantly improved fatigue recovery off the field and stamina recovery during plays Ultimate ability to resist fatigue accrual and recover stamina during plays Winning Time Slightly increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 3 or less Moderately increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 4 or less Significantly increased composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 7 or less Ultimate composure with 2 minutes to go when the score difference is 10 or less Fan Favorite Slightly increased composure gains at home Moderately increased composure gains at home Significantly increased composure gains at home Ultimate increase to composure gains at home Headstrong Resists hot routes being incorrect and slight composure protection from stadium pulse Resists hot routes being incorrect or failing and moderate composure protection from stadium pulse Resists hot routes being incorrect or failing and significant composure protection from stadium pulse Resists any pre-play adjustment failing and ultimate composure protection from stadium pulse Field General When on schedule, moderate ability to see post snap blitzers When on schedule, moderate ability to see post snap blitzers who are close to the line of scrimmage When on schedule, moderate ability to see pre snap blitzers and coverage shell When on schedule, ultimate ability to see pre snap blitzers, coverage, shell, and slight ability to see disguised coverages Clearheaded Slight protection from composure loss Moderate protection from composure loss Significant protection from composure loss Ultimate protection from composure loss Clutch Kicker Slightly easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining Moderately easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining Significantly easier accuracy timing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining Ultimate accuracy timing and immune to icing on field goals with 2 or less minutes remaining The Natural Slightly improved ability to resist weather impacts Moderately improved ability to resist weather impacts Significantly improved ability to resist weather impacts Ultimate ability to resist weather impacts Team Player Slight protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Moderate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Significant protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Ultimate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Best Friend Slight protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Moderate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Significant protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Ultimate protection from negative rating impacts for playing out of position Showing 1-10 of 13 Row count: 10 50 100 Go to page: 1 2 « First

< Prev

1

2

> Next

» Last

Of the 13 mental abilities, there are three that stand out, which are Field General, Winning Time, and Road Dog.

Platinum Field General is probably the best mental ability in the game, as it allows players to see which players are going to blitz, the coverage their opponent is using, and a chance to get a look at their opponent's disguised coverage.

The Road Dog ability comes in second place, as it allows players to recover stamina during plays, and resist fatigue, in the platinum tier. This can be game-changing, especially when playing away, as it significantly decreases your player's wear and tear.

Platinum Winning Time makes your players have Ultimate composure, when there are just two minutes left in the game, and the score difference is 10 or less. This is incredibly useful if you find yourself behind in the score, and desperately need to score to get back in the game, or even take the lead.

We hope this article answered all the questions you had about mental abilities in EA Sports College Football 25, and wish you good luck on the field.

EA Sports College Football 25 Gameplay First Look Showcases Interesting Features | EA Sports College Football 25 Team Power Rankings Announced! |The Toughest Places To Play on EA Sports College Football 25