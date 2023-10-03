Xbox Game Pass is the biggest gaming subscribing service in the world, and that's mainly because of its huge game catalogue. There are more than 400 games in the Xbox Game Pass that users can play on their console or PC. Many of those games are sports games, with some of the biggest titles in the genre being available.

However, with dozens of sports games available, it's hard to know which are the best ones, and what are the ones you should avoid. That's why we went through the entire sports game catalogue to find out which are the best sports games on Xbox Game Pass.

FIFA 23

Loved and also hated by many, FIFA 23 is the best sports game in Xbox Game Pass, and there are a few reasons why. The first one is that, it's the last entry in the FIFA franchise under the EA Sports umbrella which makes it a historic game.

However, what really matters is that the game is also one of the best in the franchise. FIFA 23 has some of the best gameplay in the franchise's history, with the occasional bug or glitch that FIFA fans are already used to. It has a plethora of game modes, which provides players with different ways to enjoy the game.

If you love football, this is a must-play game, and even if you aren't that big of a fan of the sport, make sure to at least tryout FIFA 23.

Skate 3

It's been more than ten years since Skate 3 came out, and many still consider it the best skateboarding game ever made. Not putting Skate 3 on this list would be a crime, as the game is incredibly immersive and realistic. Furthermore, you don't need to be a huge skateboarding aficionado to enjoy this game.

Skate 3 is one of those games you have to at least play once in your lifetime. In Skate 3 the world is your playground and you can skate all over it. It offers some customization options, co-op game modes, and a whole lot of fun.

Forza Horizon 5

If Skate 3 is the best skateboarding game ever made, then Forza Horizon 5 is certainly the best racing game ever. Forza Horizon 5 is loved by critics and players alike and has a won plethora of awards, among them, the Sports Game of the Year in 2021.

Visually astonishing and delivering an immersive driving experience, Forza Horizon 5 is THE GAME if you are a racing fan. It will provide you with plenty of different things to do, on a map with a unique design, where things never feel boring or repetitive.

Forza Horizon 5 is also capable of accommodating both casual and hardcore fans of the franchise. It's the golden standard for racing games so make sure you give it a try.

Fight Night Champion

In a game catalogue where you have UFC 4, Mortal Kombat 11, and Chivalry 2, Fight Night Champion still manages to be the best fighting game. The classic Xbox 360 game is among the best fighting games ever made, and if you have played it you know why.

Fight Night Champion has an incredible story mode. The story mode is so immersive, that it will make you feel like a real fighter on your path to glory. Graphically, the game looks stunning, especially if you take into account that this is a game from 2011. Controls are very intuitive and easy to master.

So, do yourself a favour and go try this game out ASAP.

FM 23

If you like football and simulation games then FM 23 is the perfect game for you. It might not be the best game in the FM franchise, but it still delivers a very immersive experience and is by far the most realistic football game in the market, even with its flaws.

Graphically, the game is okay, and it has a big learning curve for new players. However, once you get the hang of it, you won't be able to stop playing. You can choose to manage one of the biggest clubs in the world or take your small hometown team to the Champions League.

No matter what route you choose to take, you are in for an experience full of exciting, sad, happy, and unthinkable moments. FM 23 allows you to become a real coach and experience all the ups and downs of that journey.

Other good sports games

There are a few other good sports games in Xbox Game Pass that you should also try out. You can take a look at them in the below list.

Other sports games on Xbox Game Pass Madden NFL 23 F1 22 Cricket 22 MLB The Show 23 NHL 23 MotoGP 22 UFC 4 SSX DIRT 5

We hope this guide helped you find some sports games to try, and hopefully, you will have a great time while playing them. For the latest news about the biggest sports titles in gaming, check out Realsport101.