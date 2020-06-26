header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

Feature

26 Jun 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: Best Deals on Pre-Orders, Controller, Headsets and More!

If you're looking to pre-order anything Cyberpunk 2077 related, here are the best prices.

Feature

05 May 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: Announcement Due - Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay, Pre-order, Characters, Next-Gen, Inside Xbox & everything else you need to know

Welcome to the neon-lit streets of Night City - CD Projekt's RPG is coming to console very soon!

Cyberpunk 2077 New Features: Gameplay, Gangs, Custom Morality, Multiplayer, Pre-Order guide & more

CD Projekt have included customisable features to make each experience unique.

30 Apr 2020

CD Projekt have included customisable features to make each experience unique.

30 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: The biggest gangs - Animals, Voodoo Boys, Valentinos, Tyger Claws & More

Series creator Mike Pondsmith shares some details about the Voodoo Boys and the Animals.

30 Apr 2020

Series creator Mike Pondsmith shares some details about the Voodoo Boys and the Animals.

30 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Confirmed for Event in June - Gameplay Demo, Post-Release DLC, Gangs, Accessories & More

It's been a good month in terms of announcements for the Cyberpunk community, but it just got better.

30 Apr 2020

It's been a good month in terms of announcements for the Cyberpunk community, but it just got better.

30 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Last of Us 2: Story will rival Cyberpunk for single-player experience

Recent developments have turned up the heat on the two games sticking with the current gen.

27 Apr 2020

Recent developments have turned up the heat on the two games sticking with the current gen.

27 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Limited Edition Accessories Guide - Xbox One X, Controller, Headset & More

Some really cool Night City-inspired hardware has popped up in recent weeks, so check it all out here!

21 Apr 2020

Some really cool Night City-inspired hardware has popped up in recent weeks, so check it all out here!

21 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: Special Edition Xbox One Bundle - Price, Controller, Charging Stand, details, release date and more

It's finally here! An official look at the Cyberpunk 2077 special edition Xbox bundle.

20 Apr 2020

It's finally here! An official look at the Cyberpunk 2077 special edition Xbox bundle.

20 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: What could be revealed after cryptic tweet, rumours, hardware, code and more

Without any official reveals, the hacking inspired tweet still has a way to go before being deciphered.

16 Apr 2020

Without any official reveals, the hacking inspired tweet still has a way to go before being deciphered.

16 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Announcement due after cryptic Xbox tweet

This tease could mean no further delays and we may see some gameplay very soon.

16 Apr 2020

This tease could mean no further delays and we may see some gameplay very soon.

16 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: DLC CONFIRMED, details, reveal, release date and more

CD Projekt Red plans to follow the Witcher's example when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077's DLC.

12 Apr 2020

CD Projekt Red plans to follow the Witcher's example when it comes to Cyberpunk 2077's DLC.

12 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 Release Date: CD Projekt Red on track for release, next-gen news, & more

The much-anticipated RPG is on course for their release, but what about next-gen gamers?

10 Apr 2020

The much-anticipated RPG is on course for their release, but what about next-gen gamers?

10 Apr 2020

PS5: What The Last of Us Part 2 Delay means for Sony - Next-Gen, PS5 Exclusives, Delays, Cyberpunk 2077 & more

News has just broke that the sequel will be "delayed indefinitely" - but where does it end?

03 Apr 2020

News has just broke that the sequel will be "delayed indefinitely" - but where does it end?

03 Apr 2020

Cyberpunk 2077: Female Protagonist gets a new look for International Women's Day

We haven't got an update on Cyberpunk for a while now, but we finally got one over the weekend.

09 Mar 2020

We haven't got an update on Cyberpunk for a while now, but we finally got one over the weekend.

09 Mar 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Xbox Series X version FREE for Xbox One owners, confirms CDPR

For months now, we've been unsure of how certain titles will be implemented onto next-gen.

24 Feb 2020

For months now, we've been unsure of how certain titles will be implemented onto next-gen.

24 Feb 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: Special Edition GPU teased by Nvidia

Despite the launch date being knocked back, there's a special edition GPU in development.

17 Feb 2020

Despite the launch date being knocked back, there's a special edition GPU in development.

17 Feb 2020

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077: How to pre-order, editions, bonus content & more

CD Projekt Red's next RPG is set to be huge. How can you make sure to get your hands on it?

10 Feb 2020

CD Projekt Red's next RPG is set to be huge. How can you make sure to get your hands on it?

10 Feb 2020

Latest Featured Articles
recommended for you

V10 R-League Round 4 Winners & Losers: Red Bull complete faultless clean sweep

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Porsche, Williams and Suzuki also impressed this week at the sensational Vallelunga circuit.

29 Sep 2020

Get £15 BACK when you buy any PS5 or Xbox Series X controller, accessory or game with this epic deal!

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Whichever next-gen console, game, controller or accessory you're looking to buy... this deal could put £15 back in your pocket!

25 Sep 2020

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Sherwood Forest confirmed as new location

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Narrative Director, Darby McDevitt has exclusively revealed a new location that will feature in the game.

23 Sep 2020

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy