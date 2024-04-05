Valorant Give Back Bundle 2024: Release date, skins, price, & more

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The community-driven Give Back Bundle is back for 2024 in Valorant! This collection lets players vote on weapon skins they want to see featured in a special bundle. It's a chance to snag skins you might have missed previously, all while supporting a great cause.

As the name suggests, this bundle is a great way to add to your collection and make greater change globally, with 50% of weapon skin proceeds and 100% of accessory proceeds going to the Riot Games Social Impact Fund.

Valorant Give Back Bundle 2024 skins

Valorant boasts stunning weapon skinlines, but the Give Back Collection stands out for its collaborative nature. You, the players, get to decide which skins make the cut! Vote now until Friday, 7 April 2024, 5:00 PM (BST) | 9:00 AM (PT) on X to decide which of these contenders will be included:

Oni Phantom vs Ion Vandal

vs Valiant Hero Ghost vs Ion Sheriff

vs Sovereign Guardian vs Reaver Operator

vs Reaver Spectre vs Gaia’s Vengeance Ares

This year's Give Back Collection also offers exclusive gunbuddies, cards, and sprays featuring Iso and Cypher shaking hands, a symbol of community unity.

Credit: Riot Games

Since it was created in 2019, the Riot Games Social Impact Fund has invested in global organisations tackling issues like educational equality, sustainability, and global citizenship. The fund has raised $50M and supported 450 organizations in 28 regions to date. Last year's Give Back Collection raised over $4.3 million; a testament to the power of the gaming community when it comes together for a cause.

Don't miss this chance to add to your collection while supporting a great initiative! Cast your vote before 7 April!

The exact release date for the Valorant Give Back Bundle 2024 hasn't been announced, but since it was revealed in early April, expect the bundle to arrive sometime this month. We’ll update this article when more information is released, so stay tuned!

Valorant Give Back Bundle 2024 price

Like other Valorant skin bundles, you can purchase the Give Back Bundle 2024 as a whole or buy the weapons individually. The entire bundle costs 6,387 Valorant Points (VP). Individual weapons are 1,775 VP each. The gun buddy costs 975 VP, the player card is 775 VP, and the spray is 675 VP.

Interested in learning more about Valorant? We've got you covered! Check out what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its updates to Premier, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about the five new skins for the Sovereign 2.0 skinline, and the upcoming underground map, here.

VCT Team Bundles | Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 | When is the Valorant Replay System Coming? | How to Get Light 'Em Up Spray | Valorant x Discord Collection | Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once | What is Secure Boot in Valorant