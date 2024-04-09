Valorant 8.07 Early Patch Notes: Expected release date, Omen buffs, & more

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

The Scottish troublemaker, Clove, has joined the fray, and hot on their heels comes Valorant Patch 8.07! This patch focuses on tackling much-need bug fixes and grants a significant buff for a beloved Controller.

This patch brings a game-changer for Omen. He can now interact with the spike, doors, and other objects while in his ultimate form (From the Shadows) without cancelling the ability. This opens the door for more creative plays and could have a significant impact on the Controller meta!

The release date for Patch 8.07 has yet to be announced! Riot Games typically takes an extra week after Public Beta Environment (PBE) testing to gather player feedback and implement any necessary changes. Based on this pattern, we can expect Patch 8.07 to launch around Tuesday, 16 April 2024.

Credit: Riot Games

Valorant 8.07 patch preview

Here’s an early rundown of everything you need to know about the upcoming Valorant Patch 8.07 update.

Agent updates

Omen Omen is now able to pick up the Spike and interact with other useables like doors while in the Shade form of From the Shadows (X) without having to cancel the ability



General updates

Interaction prompts have received an accessibility update, adding contrast to make them easier to read in-game Prompt text has been simplified and weapon prompts no longer show skinline names



Bug fixes

Agent

Fixed an exploit where Chamber could place Trademark (C) in unintended locations

Fixed a bug where Clove's Not Dead Yet (X) does not progress the “Use Your Ultimate” weekly mission and Match Details incorrectly reports 0 casts

Fixed a bug where Clove’s Ruse (E) used after death does not report to the Match Details

Fixed a bug where Clove’s aim direction would abruptly change when suppressed during Not Dead Yet (X)

Fixed a bug where Clove would sometimes resurrect without their primary weapon when using Not Dead Yet (X)

Fixed a bug where Clove’s head and arm hitboxes could be offset when aiming sharply up or down with Ruse (E) equipped

Fixed the same bug that also applied while Clove was crouched with Ruse (E) equipped

Fixed a bug where Clove’s Meddle (Q) used an incorrect ability icon in the combat report

Submitted a speculative fix for Clove’s Pick-Me-Up HUD (C) sometimes showing > 150 total health values when taking fall damage as Clove activated the ability

General

Damage Fixed a bug where fractional damage would represent the total damage taken incorrectly on the HUD This bug resulted in issues like close range Classic body shots on armored targets appearing to deal 25 instead of 26 damage and Clove appearing to heal to 151 health with Pick-Me-Up (C) in some circumstances



That's everything we know so far about Valorant Patch 8.08! If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to check out what Episode 8 Act 2 has to offer in our comprehensive guide, detailing its updates to Premier, Battle Pass, and more! On top of that, learn all about this year's Give Back Bundle, and the upcoming underground map, here.

VCT Team Bundles | How to Get Light 'Em Up Spray | Valorant Fracture Map Guide | Valorant MK. VII Liberty Bundle | Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once | What is Secure Boot in Valorant