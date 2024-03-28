The latest Valorant partnership might be the best ever!

28 Mar 2024 6:15 PM +00:00

Valorant has just announced a partnership with Discord, which allows players unique ways to customize their Discord profile with elements of the game.

This is great news if you are a Valorant fan and a regular Discord user, as you can now use avatar decorations inspired by agents from the game, or even add new and unique effects to your profile.

However, these new avatar decorations and unique profile effects will only be available for a limited time.

Valorant x Discord collection features avatar decorations and profile effects

As mentioned above, the Valorant x Discord collection introduces new ways to customize your Discord profile. This partnership introduced five unique Valorant-inspired avatar decorations and three astonishing profile effects.

You can acquire these avatar decorations or profile effects for $15.99 each, or $11.99 if you have Discord Nitro. They will be up for grabs until Tuesday, 7 May.

click to enlarge

The avatars are inspired by Jett, Reyna, Omen, and the newest Valorant agent, Clove. One of the avatars is not inspired by any agent, but by a common term used in-game when a player is having a spectacular performance, frag out.

When it comes to the profile effects, two of them are inspired by Clove, while the third one is once again an in-game term everyone familiar with Valorant has heard, Ace.

All of the avatars and profile effects look great, so if you wanted a way to customize your Discord in a way to show your love for Valorant, you have it right here.

VCT Team Bundles | Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 | Valorant Primordium Bundle | How to Get Light 'Em Up Spray | Valorant Fracture Map Guide | Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once | What is Secure Boot in Valorant.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.