Why is the Valorant Replay System Taking So Long to Implement?

Executive Producer Anna Donlon affirms commitment to implementing a replay system in Valorant!

25 Mar 2024 1:45 AM +00:00

In a recent press conference before the VCT Masters Madrid Grand Finals, Anna Donlon, Valorant's SVP and Executive Producer, gave an update on the highly-requested Replay System. While acknowledging the significant challenges in its implementation, she reaffirmed the team's commitment and promised more frequent updates for the community.

Since Valorant's launch, players have clamoured for an in-game replay system. While Riot initially confirmed it was coming, details have been scarce. For many, a replay system is essential to make Valorant feel “more complete” as a competitive FPS game. This call has only grown louder with the game's booming popularity.

Valorant’s Replay System is “way more complicated” to implement than anticipated

The fervent request for an in-game replay system goes back to Valorant's closed beta over four years ago. Players have persistently asked for the ability to rewatch matches from different perspectives, learn from mistakes, and analyse strategies, believing it's a crucial feature for any competitive game. Lead Producer Steven Eldredge acknowledged this back in 2020.

While Donlon confirmed the system is still under development in early 2023, details remained scarce. Recently, she reassured fans that Riot absolutely believes a replay system belongs in Valorant, but its implementation is "way more complicated than anticipated."

click to enlarge Credit: Riot Games

Donlon explained, “It is way more complicated to implement it into Valorant than we wanted it to be, and a lot of that has to do with optimisations that we made in the game before we even launched the game. So now that we’re trying to dig into the systems and try to get that replay system online — it is really complicated.”

However, Anna reiterates the team’s commitment: “It doesn’t mean we’re not gonna do it, we’re fully committed to doing it and we are doing work on it.”

Unfortunately, there's no ETA for the Replay System’s implementation yet. Donlon did reveal the team is "getting things locked in" to provide better and more frequent updates moving forward.

With Valorant established as a competitor to games like Counter-Strike and Overwatch 2, many believe a replay system is no longer optional but a quality-of-life feature that benefits all players, especially those who genuinely love the game and want to improve.

Players can analyse their own gameplay to understand mechanical or situational mistakes. Esports teams gain a valuable tool for strategising and analysing opponents' tactics through different perspectives. On top of that, replays can even be used for cheat detection, preserving epic plays for posterity, or simply reliving memorable moments.

As a competitive shooter, Valorant thrives on strategic analysis and improvement. Implementing a replay system would be a major step forward for both casual and professional players. Hopefully, with Riot's renewed commitment and more frequent updates, the wait for this highly-anticipated feature won't be much longer!

If you’re interested in learning more about Valorant, feel free to dive into everything you need to know about the newest agent, Clove, including details on their abilities, character design, release date, and more! Learn all about the five new skins leaked for the Sovereign 2.0 skinline, and the upcoming underground map, here.

VCT Team Bundles | Valorant Episode 8 Act 2 | Valorant Primordium Bundle | How to Get Light 'Em Up Spray | Valorant Fracture Map Guide | Fun Valorant Crosshairs You Need to Try at Least Once | What is Secure Boot in Valorant

For more articles like this, take a look at our Valorant page.