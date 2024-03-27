Unlock the newest agent now!

27 Mar 2024 3:50 PM +00:00

The newest Valorant Controller agent, Clove, is live across all regions! While there are various in-game currencies to unlock them with, subscribers to Xbox Game Pass can unlock them completely free of charge! Curious about how to link your Xbox Game Pass to Valorant? Read on and find out!

In December 2022, Riot Games partnered with Microsoft's subscription service, Xbox Game Pass, enabling players to unlock extra in-game benefits for major titles including League of Legends, Wild Rift, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, and VALORANT.

How to link Xbox Game Pass to Valorant

The biggest perk for Valorant players with Game Pass? Instant access to all existing agents upon linking their Riot account to their Microsoft account. New agents are also automatically unlocked upon release. Here's how to link your Xbox Game Pass to Valorant:

Access Riot’s official Xbox Social Sign-in Page Log in with your Microsoft account When prompted, grant Riot Games permission to access your Xbox Live information by clicking "Yes” Sign in with your Riot Account

Once you complete these steps, you'll receive a confirmation message and gain access to your Game Pass benefits within Valorant!

Since their dazzling debut at Masters Madrid, many players have eagerly awaited the opportunity to try out Clove in-game, particularly drawn by her unique ability to influence the game even beyond the grave! We hope you enjoy playing Clove!

Interested in learning more about Valorant's Clove? We've got you covered! Check out our guide on everything you need to know about Clove, including their abilities, release date, and more!

