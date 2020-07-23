UFC 4: Interview, Release Date, Pre-order, Trailer, Gameplay, Xbox One, PS4, Next-Gen, Career Mode, Cover Stars, and more

EA’s mma title looks set to return with a bang, here’s everything you need to know and more about it!

It’s finally been revealed, the next MMA fighting game from EA, UFC 4 is coming. And earlier than we thought!

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know.

Latest News – EA’s Brian Hayes full interview

We spoke with Brian Hayes, creative director on UFC 4, to talk about gameplay, his tips on winning, and how the game is the most authentic MMA experience to date.

You can read to full interview right here.

Gameplay Trailer Revealed

We’ve now got our first look at the official gameplay trailer for UFC 4! Check it out below!

Ahead of the trailer release RealSport also spoke to Creative Director Brian Hayes about what the new and improved career mode has in store for us!

READ MORE: UFC 4 Career Mode – Turning down UFC fights and more choices for players

From turning down UFC fights to evolving your player how the way you want to – UFC 4’s career mode looks set to be the best yet!

Release Date

UFC 4 is arriving as soon as Friday, 14 August 2020!

The game will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One, so gamers really don’t have long to wait.

Trailer

The UFC 4 trailer premiered at UFC 251 and boy does it look good!

The trailer reveals a ton of cool new features such as new fighting environments to do battle in, but the standout is definitely the end sequence with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury!

READ MORE: EA’s Brian Hayes on chances of seeing more special characters in UFC 4

Both fighters will feature in the game and come with the game if you pre-order it.

Pre-order

If you want to make sure you get your hands on UFC 4 as soon as possible, securing the all-important pre-order is a good way to go.

Anthony Joshua & Tyson Fury, and a host of in-game cosmetics can be yours for the taking, if you pre-order now!

Head over here to pre-order UFC 4 for Xbox One and PS4.

KNOCKOUT! The game looks set to be a smash hit with fans

Career Mode

The most popular UFC game mode is back and UFC 4 gives you more control over your career than ever.

Interactive Social Media

The new interactive social media system allows you to respond to social media callouts from other fighters.

Your relationship with that fighter will vary depending on your response.

Respond positively and create a friendship that might result in training discounts and more, or respond negatively and create a rivalry to build hype for a fight.

Decline Fight Offers

For the first time ever, gamers will be able to turn down fight offers from the UFC.

If you don’t think you’re ready to face a certain calibre of opponent, or your fighter needs more time to recover after their last fight, then declining a fight offer could be the best option.

READ MORE: EA’s Brian Hayes explains new & improved features of Career mode

Of course, if you turn down too many fight offers then there will be consequences and the UFC may even rescind your contract and relegate you back to the minor leagues!

RISE TO FAME: Play as legends of the sport, or carve your own path in career mode

Create a Fighter

UFC 4 features new hairstyles, facial hair and tattoos and boy are there some whacky new options.

In addition, there’s a load of new vanity fight apparel and accessories that range from slick new short designs all the way to wearing a full lion headdress!

Virtually every vanity item is unlockable via engagement (no items affect gameplay or attributes).

To read more about UFC 4 Career Mode, including the all-new fighter evolution system, head here.

In addition, the new Universal Avatar System means that your created fighter is available in every weight class automatically, so you can enjoy using your fighter against a full range of opponents!

Gameplay

There are big changes when it comes to gameplay in UFC 4, with new combat systems in place for all areas of MMA!

For an in-depth look at all the changes made to striking, clinch, ground and pound, submissions and more, check out our full gameplay guide here.

High Impact Moments

EA has introduced one brand new aspect to gameplay in the form of High Impact Moments.

This new system includes improved facial and body ripple deformation on impact and a whole new stun VFX and SFX sequence to highlight heavy damage.

READ MORE: How escaping submissions in UFC 4 will be almost as technical as the real thing

There will also be improved slow-motion replays and all-new commentary from 2-division UFC champ Daniel Cormier.

FLY LIKE AN EAGLE! Soar onto the scene and give it your all!

Platforms

We now know which platforms UFC 4 will be made available on.

Current-Gen

UFC 4 will launch on PS4 and Xbox One – at this time it does not look as if the game will be coming to PC or Nintendo Switch.

Next-Gen

UFC 4 Creative Director, Brian Hayes, had the following to say regarding the game’s availability on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Please see below for a quote from UFC 4’s Brian Hayes.

“If both consoles support backwards compatibility for Gen 4 games then, presumably, fans will be able to play UFC 4 on their Gen 5 consoles.

We haven’t yet had an opportunity to test this out and determine whether any additional development work is required to leverage Backward Compatibility, but we hope to see UFC 4 playable on Gen 5 hardware using that feature.”

So it sounds like with any luck UFC 4 will be available on next-gen consoles – head here to find out more about UFC 4 on next-gen.