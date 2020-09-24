BREAKING* UFC 4 New Fighter Update: Two iconic stars join the game

A Featherweight and Bantamweight join the ranks, giving us hope that more fighters will be included.

UFC 4 may have been on the market for around a month now, but that hasn’t stopped EA bringing in some new fighters to the game!

Calvin Kattar

Although he is yet to claim a title, Calvin Kattar is one of the most electrifying stars on the circuit.

The Boston Finisher is a twice Fight of the Night winner, and holds a 6-2 record since making his debut at UFC 214 in July 2017.

Pedro Munhoz

From Brazil we have “The Young Punisher” Pedro Munhoz.

He too is yet to claim a UFC championship, but has three Performance of the Night wins and two Fight of the Night wins, afeer winning the Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3 in May 2014.

