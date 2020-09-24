[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
UFC

*BREAKING* UFC 4 New Fighter Update: Two iconic stars join the game

A Featherweight and Bantamweight join the ranks, giving us hope that more fighters will be included.

Alastair Pusinelli by Alastair Pusinelli Sep 24, 2020
ufc 4 pedro munhoz

UFC 4 may have been on the market for around a month now, but that hasn’t stopped EA bringing in some new fighters to the game!

Contents hide
1 Calvin Kattar
2 Pedro Munhoz

Calvin Kattar

calvin kattar ufc 4

Although he is yet to claim a title, Calvin Kattar is one of the most electrifying stars on the circuit.

The Boston Finisher is a twice Fight of the Night winner, and holds a 6-2 record since making his debut at UFC 214 in July 2017.

Pedro Munhoz

pedro munhoz ufc 4

From Brazil we have “The Young Punisher” Pedro Munhoz.

He too is yet to claim a UFC championship, but has three Performance of the Night wins and two Fight of the Night wins, afeer winning the Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3 in May 2014.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about UFC 4

Alastair Pusinelli

Written by Alastair Pusinelli

First console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed 2 / Currently playing: Football Manager 2020

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. For more information, see our Cookie Policy. All prices listed were accurate at the time of publishing.

  • MOST POPULAR
a
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon