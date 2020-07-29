BREAKING* UFC 4 NEW Career Mode Trailer: Countdown, How to Watch, What time, Wishlist and more

A brand new trailer is on its way, and we’ve got all the details on how and when you can watch it!

EA have just posted an exciting announcement for UFC 4 Career mode fans, as a new trailer will come in sooner than we thought!

Keep reading for all the details.

UFC 4 new Career Mode Trailer

You’ve heard what to expect, even read our interview with EA’s Creative Director Brian Hayes, but have you seen it in action?

You will soon! The all-new UFC 4 Career Mode Trailer is set to drop at on 30 July 2020 at 8am PT, 4pm BST.

You can watch the trailer right here!

What can we expect in the trailer?

We may be getting a glimpse at the new fighter evolution feature, which allows players to build the fighter they want, by honing their skills.

We may even see how you can turn down a fight in the UFC, a brand new feature for the game.

READ MORE: You can now turn down fights in UFC 4

What we’re hoping to see is some press-conferences, and some of the tough choices and consequences you’ll have to make as you rise up the ranks of the UFC.

With EA already releasing the official player rankings and ratings for the top 50 fighters in the UFC, there is a lot to look forward to ahead of the game’s release.

UFC 4 comes out on 14 August 2020, for Xbox One and PS4. You can pre-order and get access to a ton of in-game extras by clicking the link below!

PRE-ORDER NOW: UFC 4 for Xbox One and PS4