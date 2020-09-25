PGA Tour 2K21 Nintendo Switch: RELEASED, Price, Download, Gameplay & more

PGA Tour 2K21 has been a straight hit off the tee, and you need to get in on the action!
Latest - Switch version now out!
You can now pick up the PGA Tour 2K21 Physical Edition on Nintendo Switch!
It costs $59.99 / £44.99 - so get your copy now!
Release Date
PGA Tour 2K21 arrived on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on Friday, 21 August.
It also arrived on Nintendo Switch - but only in North America.
Physical editions arrived on Friday, 25 September in Europe, but you can download the game from the Nintendo Store now!
PGA Tour 2K21 Trailer
Price & Editions
PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition costs £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.
Pre-order for Switch
Pre-orders are available, and they include some great bonuses.
WIN WIN WIN! Bonus swag on the cards for those who pre-order!
Those who do pre-order will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.
Game Modes on Switch
There's a variety of game modes, which look to be the same across all platforms.
PGA Tour Career Mode
Time to enter the big leagues and see if you can make your way to becoming FedExCup Champion.
Justin Thomas and the other 11 PGA Tour pros will politely stand in your way to glory!
MyPLAYER
MyPLAYER, one of the calling cards of 2K titles, features in the title. It allows you to create your own player and take on the best of the best.
MY PRECIOUS: Carefully customise your player and watch them dominate the golfing arena!
You'll be able to personalise your character with licensed brands in the game.
From equipment to apparel, brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf, and more will be there for the taking!
Multiplayer
Multiplayer is coming to Switch, and will be both online and offline.
Courses
Here are al the real-life courses on the game.
- TPC Southwind
- TPC Louisiana
- Riviera Country Club
- TPC Boston
- TPC Sawgrass
- TPC Twin Cities
- TPC Scottsdale
- East Lake Golf Club
- Quail Hollow Club
- Atlantic Beach Country Club
- TPC Deere Run
- Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course
- Summerlin
- TPC Highlands
Additionally, there is a Course Creator, which allows you to build custom courses and share with the community!