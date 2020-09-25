PGA Tour 2K21 Nintendo Switch: RELEASED, Price, Download, Gameplay & more

PGA Tour 2K21 has been a straight hit off the tee, and you need to get in on the action!

Latest - Switch version now out!

You can now pick up the PGA Tour 2K21 Physical Edition on Nintendo Switch!

It costs $59.99 / £44.99 - so get your copy now!

Release Date

PGA Tour 2K21 arrived on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on Friday, 21 August.

It also arrived on Nintendo Switch - but only in North America.

Physical editions arrived on Friday, 25 September in Europe, but you can download the game from the Nintendo Store now!

PGA Tour 2K21 Trailer

Price & Editions

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition costs £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Star Justin Thomas Interview

Pre-order for Switch

Pre-orders are available, and they include some great bonuses.

WIN WIN WIN! Bonus swag on the cards for those who pre-order!

Those who do pre-order will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

PRE-ORDER NOW: PGA Tour 2K21 on Nintendo Switch

Game Modes on Switch

There's a variety of game modes, which look to be the same across all platforms.

PGA Tour Career Mode

Time to enter the big leagues and see if you can make your way to becoming FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and the other 11 PGA Tour pros will politely stand in your way to glory!

MyPLAYER

MyPLAYER, one of the calling cards of 2K titles, features in the title. It allows you to create your own player and take on the best of the best.

MY PRECIOUS: Carefully customise your player and watch them dominate the golfing arena!

You'll be able to personalise your character with licensed brands in the game.

READ MORE: PGA Tour 2K21 Special Editions

From equipment to apparel, brands such as Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf, and more will be there for the taking!

Multiplayer

Multiplayer is coming to Switch, and will be both online and offline.

Courses

Here are al the real-life courses on the game.

TPC Southwind

TPC Louisiana

Riviera Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Twin Cities

TPC Scottsdale

East Lake Golf Club

Quail Hollow Club

Atlantic Beach Country Club

TPC Deere Run

Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course

Summerlin

TPC Highlands

Additionally, there is a Course Creator, which allows you to build custom courses and share with the community!

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about PGA Tour 2K21