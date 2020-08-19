PGA Tour 2K21 Countdown: News, Release Date, New Trailer, Price, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X, Graphics, Gameplay & more

World number 4 Justin Thomas graces the cover of the game, but what courses will be included?

PGA Tour 2K21 is just a few days away!

Here’s an overview of what’s arriving in 2K Sports and HB Studios collaboration.

Latest News – Release Trailer

With just a few days to go until release, 2K Sports have teased us with a trailer featuring some famous faces playing the game online.

PGA Tour 2K21 cover athlete Justin Thomas takes on WWE Superstar The Miz, Happy Gilmore star Shooter McGavin (portrayed by Christopher McDonald) as well as rapper ScHoolboy Q.

PGA Tour 2K21 will release on Friday, 21 August 2020, just as the FedEx Cup Playoffs are teeing off.

The 2K title will be released on PS4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.

Trailer

First, we saw a teaser, featuring TPC Sawgrass, but a full trailer soon followed.

Those eagle-eyed amongst you will be able to spot the various courses, as well as the first look at Justin Thomas in-game.

You can also see the cover of both editions on the game, as well as pre-order goodies from Adidas.

Price & Editions

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition costs £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

Pre-order

Pre-orders are already available for the upcoming game.

On PS4, you can only pre-order physical copies at the moment, with digital versions available soon.

Those who do pre-order will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack featuring Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

If you purchase the PGA Tour Digital Deluxe Edition, you will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack featuring a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

Cover Star

The first cover star announced by 2K is former world number 1 Justin Thomas.

Currently ranked fourth in the world, JT has lifted illusive titles such as the PGA Championship and the FedEx Cup as well as representing the US in the Ryder Cup.

LOCKED IN – Justin Thomas is the first PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete

Speaking to RealSport, Thomas said: “It means a lot to be on the cover of PGA Tour 2K21.

“I was thinking about it and it’s a great way for my first involvement to be in a video game – to be on the cover is about as good as it gets!

“It’s an unbelievable honour because there are so many great players, deserving and great players who could have been chosen. To be asked was just humbling.”

Game Modes

Although you can’t play as JT on the game, he and his fellow pros will be setting challenges for you.

PGA Tour Career Mode

This is your chance to go all the way and become FedExCup Champion.

Justin Thomas and the other 11 PGA Tour pros will present a challenge as you gun for glory.

MyPLAYER

No 2K title would be complete without MyPLAYER, where you create your pros to take on the best of the best.

BESPOKE – What look will you give your MyPlayer?

You can personalise your character with equipment and apparel from licensed brands, including Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Malbon Golf, Callaway Golf, Bridgestone Gold, TaylorMade Golf and more.

You can read more about MyPlayer right here.

Multiplayer

Play against your friends both on and offline thanks to the multiplayer feature.

Pro Players

As well as Justin Thomas, there are 11 other PGA Tour Pros – although they are not playable characters on the game.

BEAT THE BEST – Will you come out on top against JT & the rest of the field?

Here’s all the confirmed players:

Justin Thomas

Matt Kuchar

Bryson DeChambeau

Kevin Kisner

Cameron Champ

Tony Finau

Ian Poulter

Gary Woodland

Billy Horschel

Jim Furyk

Patrick Cantlay

Sergio Garcia

On commentary, you’ll hear the familiar voices of Luke Elvy and Rich Beem as part of 2K’s broadcast-style presentation.

The game will make it feel like you are in the PGA Tour with these guys taking you through every shot.

Courses

The following courses will appear in PGA Tour 2K21:

TPC Southwind

TPC Louisiana

Riviera Country Club

TPC Boston

TPC Sawgrass

TPC Twin Cities

TPC Scottsdale

OASIS – The Scottsdale Open in Arizona has been confirmed

East Lake Golf Club

Quail Hollow Club

Atlantic Beach Country Club

TPC Deere Run

Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course

Summerlin

TPC Highlands

Course Scanning

Expect incredible realism in PGA Tour 2K21, thanks to their course-scanning technology.

The footage gives us an insight to the lengths 2K has gone to ensure each venue is captured in amazing accuracy and gets us even more excited to step out on the green.

Course Creator

As new footage appears online, we’re getting a good look at just how extensive the all new course creator for PGA Tour 2K21 is.

You can add in seemingly anything from buildings to huge sand bunkers, crowds and even boats!

There is going to be a seriously fun part of the game, and we can’t wait to see what kind of designs the community comes up with.

Next Gen?

There is no news on whether PGA Tour 2K21 will be re-released on Next Gen consoles, PS5 and Xbox Series X, with the game arriving roughly three months beforehand.

With Smart Delivery on Series X, however, any game purchased on Xbox One will be available for free from your library on Xbox One.

After the NBA 2K21 reveal on Next Gen, there is a small glimmer of hope that PGA Tour 2K21 could receive a separate version for PS5 and Xbox Series X, but still unlikely.

Gameplay

You want some gameplay?

Well here it is thanks to a first runthrough from the team at 2K.

We really like the course map that pops up at the tee, with a first look of the pro rivalry feature being shown off.

Preview

We’ve already been able to get our hands on PGA Tour 2K21, attending a preview event with 2K.

With still a full review of the game to come, it looks to be so far, so good for PGA Tour 2K21.

The game plays really well, even on PC and Switch, so this golf smash is set to be a title for all platforms.

Nintendo Switch

PGA Tour 2K21 is heading to numerous platforms, including the versatile and surprisingly powerful Nintendo Switch.

But for fans of the Switch, one question reigns supreme, and it circulates around the impressive motion-control functionality of the machine.

ON THE HORIZON? Could we see joy-con in PGA Tour 2K21?

As of yet, there has been no announcement that joy-con will feature in the Switch version, and the consensus on Reddit appears to agree that if it were a feature, 2K would have announced it by now.

Only Xbox One, PS4, PC, and Stadia versions of PGA Tour 2K21 have the course designer available to players, however, could this change in the future?

2K has stated that the Course Designer will not be available on Nintendo Switch at launch, which could mean that we may see it feature in a later update.

Reddit Q&A

The PGA Tour 2K21 developers took to Reddit to answer some questions from the community!

They addressed difficulty levels, more sponsored equipment, and the LPGA.

