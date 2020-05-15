PGA Tour 2K21 Editions – Price, Pre-Order, PS4, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, Deluxe, Bonuses, VC & more

You can already reserve your copy of the upcoming golf title, but which version is best for you?

There still may be a few months to go until the release of PGA Tour 2K21, but you can pre-order the brand new title straight away!

Here are all the details about which edition of the game is best for you!

Editions

There are two editions of PGA Tour 2K21 – the Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions.

Both will be available to play on Friday, August 21 2020 and available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

Standard Edition

PGA Tour 2K21 Standard Edition costs £49.99 / $59.99 on all platforms.

On PS4, you can only pre-order physical copies at the moment, with digital versions available soon.

STAR MAN – PGA Tour 2K21 Cover Athlete is former world number 1 Justin Thomas

If you pre-order the game, you will receive the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack.

This features Adidas Codechaos Boa golf shoes and custom 2K/Adidas gear, including a sport performance polo, Ultimate365 pants and tour hat.

Digital Deluxe Editions

The Digital Deluxe Edition costs £59.99 / $69.99 on all platforms and is available via download only.

Again, you are currently unable to pre-order on PS4.

LEVELLING UP – Opt for the Digital Deluxe Edition to get the full 2K21 experiene

Pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition will get you the 2K/Adidas Codechaos MyPlayer pack, as well as the “Golden Touch” pack.

This includes a gold putter and driver, and a 2300 VC pack, which can be used to unlock in-game cosmetic items.

