UPDATED* NHL 21: Be A Pro Features, Ratings Reveals, HUT RUSH, Gameplay, Franchise Mode, Xbox Series X, Rewards, Feature Roadmap, Release Date, Beta, Cover Star, Price, Editions, Pre-Order, Early Access & more

NHL 21 is on a breakaway toward release day!

Let's go over all the latest details around the game.

Latest News - Be A Pro Trailer Reveals New Features

The NHL 21 Be A Pro Trailer has arrived, and with it comes several new feature announcements!

CONSEQUENCES: Your choices in NHL 21 Be A Pro will shape your career

The first of these new features includes an all-new conversation system with hundreds of conversations and thousands of choices that will affect relationships with teammates, coaches, and media. These will change things like frequency your teammates pass the puck, play time, and more.

There are also new season stories which will challenge players differently depending on their trajectory.

Release Date

NHL 21 will release on Friday, 16 October, with the Deluxe and Great Eight Editions offering 3 days of early access.

READ MORE: NHL 21 pre-order now live!

You can also expect an EA Play trial just like Madden 21. It's likely to start around 9 October, but that is a rough estimate at the moment.

Franchise Mode Reveals to Come

The next announcements on the NHL 21 feature reveal roadmap are Be a Pro Mode and Franchise Mode, both slated for early October.

We now know the Be A Pro Trailer will premiere on Thursday, 1 October, which means Franchise Mode is soon to come!

BECOME A LEGEND: NHL 21's career mode, Be a Pro, will hopefully get some major revamps this year

We expect some big changes in the classic game mode to catch up with the rest of sports gaming, and follow through on EA's promise to focus on current-gen features over next-gen exclusives.

READ MORE: NHL 21: Alexander Ovechkin is the First Rating Reveal

We know NHL 21 will introduce a trade deadline to franchise mode, but we're expecting plenty more to be revealed in an upcoming Franchise Mode Trailer.

Gameplay Trailer

EA has given us a gameplay trailer, and there is a lot of new things coming.

NOW WATCH BELOW - NHL 21 GAMEPLAY TRAILER

For players that didn't get to enjoy the closed beta technical test, this will be the first taste of NHL 21 gameplay, so you won't want to miss it!

Cover Star

For the second time in his illustrious career, Alexander Ovechkin will be the cover star for an NHL game. Ovechkin was also the first NHL 21 rating reveal!

A lot has changed for Ovi since he was last on the cover for NHL 07, including finally bringing a Stanley Cup to Washington.

Price & Editions

NHL 21 is listed with a price of $59.99, however, that is just for the Standard Edition.

The next edition available is the Deluxe Edition, listed at $79.99.

LEGENDS: The Great Eight Edition honors hockey legends and offers big rewards

The third and final edition is the Great Eight Edition, listed at $99.99.

All of the editions come with some pre-order bonuses.

Ratings Reveals

We've gotten a good amount of important NHL 21 ratings reveals so far!

ELITE: Some of the best NHL 21 players have already had their ratings revealed

These include Sydney Crosby, Alexander Ovechkin, Nikita Kucherov, Evgeni Malkin, and plenty more.

Rewards for Playing NHL 20

EA have announced a new rewards program that offer NHL 21 points and other rewards for playing NHL 20!

The first cosmetic rewards can be earned simply by logging into NHL 20, but the rest will have to be earned playing HUT.

Feature Reveal Roadmap

Thanks to a roadmap from EA, we know which NHL 21 features are coming next!

With the Be A Pro Trailer coming 1 October, we're down to just the Franchise Mode reveal left!

HUT RUSH Revealed

NHL 21 HUT RUSH is coming to shake HUT, and we now have a full list of features.

These features include new game modes, style point scoring, outdoor arenas, rankings, playable mascots, and more.

You can read our full breakdown here!

No Next-Gen Version

NHL 21 is the first EA sports title not to feature a next-gen edition.

ALL IN ON CURRENT-GEN: EA's focus is on playability this year

This is to free up the team to add plenty of new gameplay features to the game for release on Xbox One and PS4.

READ MORE: NHL 21's focus on innovation over next-gen features will be a huge boost

NHL 21 will still be playable on next-gen consoles thanks to forward-compatibility, but it will not be receiving PS5 and Xbox Series X releases with next-gen exclusive features. This should emphasize the game's quality on initial release for current-gen consoles.

World of Chel

The World of Chel game mode is one of the more unique in the NHL series, and allows players to build up their very own created characters.

GROWTH: Build up your created character in World of Chel to dominate the ice in more personal games

World of Chel has plenty of different ways to play, most involving small team games like 3v3 - which helps separate gameplay from the other modes.

A new Ranked Seasons will allow players to compete across new modes - ones, threes, drop-in or Clubs - to earn rewards and play in the new EASHL Club Finals.

Chel Notes Released

EA has released their Chel Notes for NHL 21, where you can see some of the awesome improvements they've made to the game.

Take a look at them in full right here.

Demo & Beta

EA decided against offering a closed beta this year, instead offering a closed technical test.

Here's everything you need to know about what the technical test included.